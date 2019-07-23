STANFIELD — A new housing development, Patriot Heights, recently received federal funding for 40 new homes.
The money, awarded by Oregon Housing and Community Services, totals just over $8 million in construction costs, and is part of $45.5 million awarded to 11 different developments in Oregon. Of those, Patriot Heights on Locust Street and Highway 395 is the only one in Northeast Oregon.
“The Housing Authority had been looking at Stanfield as a local town that didn’t have affordable housing,” said Ryan Stradley, executive director at Umatilla County Housing Authority.
Stradley said Hayden Homes — which builds in Oregon, Washington and Idaho — will break ground on the 12-month construction project next spring, at a predicted cost of $253,000 per unit.
The funding comes from a number of sources, including low income housing tax credits, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME program and the National Housing Trust Fund.
The project’s target population is families, and the developments will feature 32 two- to four-bedroom single family homes as well as eight one-bedroom duplexes.
Two of the duplexes will be available to those who make 30% of the area median income, like, for example, a senior on Social Security.
Other housing options will be available for renters who earn less than the area median income in Umatilla County, which is currently $60,700.
A family of four making as much as $36,420 a year — 60% of the AMI — could be eligible for a spot at Patriot Heights, Stradley said.
Funding for Patriot Heights was secured after five years of proposals, according to Stradley.
So what made this year different?
Umatilla Morrow Head Start will be opening an early learning center for Stanfield residents on the site of the development.
Patriot Heights will also feature a community center with a computer lab and recreational space for private events.
“It was the addition of the community center with Headstart that put us over the top,” Stradley said.
A resident services manager will provide residents with referrals for child and health care, as well as workforce development.
It can be more difficult, Stradley said, for rural affordable housing to land near services like child care and health care, which makes a funding application more likely to pass.
“Other areas get more points for the availability of services,” he said.
Originally, the development was set to include 53 apartments, rather than the 40 single-family homes. But because most verified contractors who build apartments come from more metropolitan areas — Portland, Salem and Medford, for instance — details like lodging for the contractors can make building apartments more costly, Stradley said.
Stradley said the switch shaved $4 million off the application for funding.
“We’re able to provide a lot to our tenants, but we’ve worked with a developer to keep costs low,” Stradley said.
Stradley said Patriot Heights will be the first affordability-focused development in Stanfield.
City clerk and interim city manager of Stanfield Sandy Endicott said she was unsure how the development will compare to previous developments in Stanfield.
“This will definitely be a much needed addition to our housing,” she said.
In 2018, Oregon Housing and Community Services released a five-year plan looking to improve housing prospects for Oregonians. One of the goals is to increase OHCS-funded housing developments in rural areas by 75%.
The plan states that small towns and rural communities face unique housing challenges, including low house and rental prices failing to cover construction costs, lack of funding for small-scale projects and lack of suitable land for development.
According to the Oregon Housing Alliance, one in six renters in Umatilla County pay over half of their income to rent. For every 100 families with “extremely low” incomes, there are only 32 affordable housing units available.
