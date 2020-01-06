PENDLETON — Psychiatric patient Thaddeus Ziemlak has gone missing from his residential care facility in Pendleton.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said his department is doing what it can to locate Ziemlak, who was on an outing alone into the community on Sunday and “just never returned.”
Roberts said Psychiatric Security Review Board reported Ziemlak was stable but he has suffered from schizophrenia, and Roberts said that is concerning.
Ziemlak, who is in his mid-30s, ended up in state care after being found guilty except for insanity in 2004 for shooting and killing his mother in Eugene. He made news reports again in 2006 when he escaped from the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.
Roberts said given that Pendleton has free public transportation, Ziemlak could have hit the road.
“Whether he’s here or not, there is no way to say,” Roberts said.
