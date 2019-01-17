In the waning days of spring, school districts across Oregon will likely pass budgets without knowing how much money they’ll receive from their largest source of revenue.
In what has become a biennial tradition, districts will pass their annual budgets ahead of the July deadline but before they know how much the Oregon Legislature will allocate toward K-12 education.
The Pendleton School District’s director of business services since 2009, Michelle Jones, said it seemed like each legislative session was getting longer.
The 2017 session ended on July 7, only three days before the Legislature is constitutionally mandated to conclude business but well after Pendleton passed its budget.
After Gov. Kate Brown requested a $2 billion revenue package in her budget proposal, lawmakers could be in for another long session in 2019.
Jones said she’ll spend the months ahead keeping track of the news coming out of Salem as she puts together budget models for the 2019-20 fiscal year. In the meantime, Jones moved back the first meeting of the district’s budget committee to give her more leeway in drafting a budget.
Unlike other public agencies that mostly rely on property taxes or service fees for revenue, schools are heavily reliant on the state to pay for staffing and operations.
Nearly 68 percent of the Pendleton School District’s general fund, which pays for vital expenditures like teachers, programming, and transportation, comes from state funding in the district’s current budget.
For now, school officials are relying on the governor’s budget, which has a $8.97 billion state school fund.
Although the final figure the Legislature approves has typically been higher than the governor’s initial proposal, Pendleton Superintendent Chris Fritsch said the district takes a conservative approach when it comes to budgeting.
But even careful planning didn’t prevent Pendleton from being put in a bind when the Legislature last debated the education budget in 2017.
The Pendleton School Board approved laying off 10 employees and keeping another 8.5 positions vacant in April 2017 only to restore four of the positions and create a new one two months later when the Legislature boosted education funding by $400 million.
Unlike two years ago, Fritsch said the $8.9 billion budget proposal would lead to a “status quo” budget for Pendleton schools, meaning there wouldn’t be any layoffs or unfilled vacancies.
But if the state school fund rises or the governor gets her $2 billion revenue package, Fritsch said the district would be faced with a new set of problems.
Fritsch said a late-developing windfall to the education budget might come too late in the hiring season to find quality candidates.
Among the governor’s proposals for increased education spending include expanding preschool and career technical education, a 180-day school year, and smaller class sizes.
InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said he’s advising superintendents across the region to budget conservatively but still make plans on how they would implement the governor’s reforms.
Jim Green, the executive director of the Oregon School Boards Association, said his organization is also sensitive to local concerns and is lobbying legislators to pass a budget as early as possible.
But state Rep. Greg Smith, a member of the Legislature’s Joint Interim Committee on Student Success, said there’s lots of pieces that need to come together before increased education funding is realized.
Beyond new initiatives, the Heppner Republican said any legislation will need to include reform to the Public Employee Retirement System and accountability measures.
And although the 2018 elections brought Democratic supermajorities to both the state House and Senate, Smith said any major education legislation that doesn’t have bipartisan support would be sent to the ballot.
Even as the Legislature starts deliberation, Mulvihill and Green expect the governor’s budget to be the floor.
The pair were also optimistic that the session would see a further increase in education funding.
Green said he’s seen a sales tax and the Measure 97 gross receipts tax fall at the ballot box, but he thought the 2019 session might finally bring some new sources of revenue for schools.
Smith is also optimistic, but he cautioned schools to expect status quo funding until an agreement is finalized.
“I would not count the chickens before they hatch,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.