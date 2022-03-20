HEPPNER — Shooting suspect Caleb Beehler is on the hook for second-degree murder in Morrow County.
The district attorney's office Friday, March 18, arraigned Beehler, 39, on the lone charge following a grand jury indictment in the shooting death of Richard Broadbent, 58, according to court records.
Law enforcement was looking for Beehler in the wake of the killing March 9 in northern Morrow County. He turned himself in at the Hermiston Police Department on March 10.
Defense attorney Dean Gushwa of Pendleton represents Beehler, according to court records, and his next court date is March 31 for a status check that could include setting a bail hearing.
District Attorney Justin Nelson asked the court to seal all warrants, the applications for a search warrant and affidavit in support of the search warrant to anyone except Beehler's attorney.
"Disclosure of the information in the warrants, applications for search warrant and affidavit in support of search warrants could compromise an ongoing investigation in that witnesses, friends, or family members of said suspect(s), might destroy evidence, coordinate their stories or even flee the jurisdiction," according to Nelson's motion. Circuit Judge Dan Hill granted the request.
