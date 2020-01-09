HERMISTON — The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development will visit Hermiston in February to discuss Oregon housing issues with the public.
The community meeting will be Feb. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, in Hermiston.
The event will include a presentation followed by "table-level" discussions about housing initiatives, such as House Bills 2001 and 2003 passed by the legislature last year, and what concerns the affected communities may have as the department works on rule-making to implement the laws.
HB 2001 allows duplexes and triplexes in areas previously zoned for only single-family dwellings. HB 2003 requires large and medium cities to study housing needs in their area and adopt a local housing production strategy.
Spanish interpretation will be provided, and special accommodations are available upon request for persons with disabilities or those speaking other languages. All ages are welcome and a light lunch will be provided.
Questions, written comments and requests for accommodations can be emailed to housing.dlcd@state.or.us. Information can also be found at www.oregon.gov/lcd/UP/Pages/Housing-Resources.aspx.
