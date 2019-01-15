HERMISTON — Former big-time drug dealer Carlos Joaquin Barragan of Hermiston is out of jail and no longer facing theft charges.
Barragan, 40, was on the hook for stealing jewelry worth more than $1,000 in November from residents at the Country Squire Estates, the trailer park at 1500 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston. That was until Friday, when Daniel Pachico, Umatilla County deputy district attorney, revealed the state withheld discovery — reports, documents and other evidence — from defense attorney Herman Bylenga.
Bylenga credited Pachico with coming forward.
"Mr. Pachico is one of the most honest men I know," Bylenga said. "He has integrity and brought this to my attention."
Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning the state can bring charges again, and freed Barragan.
Barragan in the late-2000s ran an illegal drug operation that reached throughout northeast Oregon, and in 2011 he ended up serving almost six years in a federal prison for his role in the largest illegal marijuana crop in Grant County. Hermiston police arrested him in November after he allegedly ripped off the Hermiston Classics Car Club.
Larry Storment, recent club president, said Barragan stole and cashed checks from the club. The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office charged Barragan on Nov. 19 with multiple counts of forgery and theft. The judge dismissed that case after the parties reached a civil compromise. Storment said Barragan’s family made restitution and gave the club the $1,000 it was out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.