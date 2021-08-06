PORTLAND — Ten governments and organizations in Umatilla County received state-funded grants totaling $575,997 for summer education and early childhood learning. The city of Hermiston received the lion’s share on the local scene — $200,000 for K-12 summer programming.
The grants were part of the $41.2 million the Oregon Community Foundation distributed to 513 organizations in all 36 counties in Oregon, according to a press release from the foundation.
In mid-March, the state of Oregon announced a plan to allocate $250 million to support summer learning and enrichment for children through grade 12. The state asked the Oregon Community Foundation to take on the role of awarding $40 million for K-12 summer programs and $1.2 million for parent-child programs serving children to age 5 and their parents. The following is a breakdown of the local grants:
• $200,000 to the city of Hermiston for K-12 summer programming.
• $125,997 to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for K-12 summer programming.
• $75,000 to Made to Thrive, Hermiston, for K-12 youth summer programming.
• $60,000 to Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department for K-12 summer programming.
• $30,000 to Stanfield Public Library for K-12 youth summer programming.
• $25,000 to the Arts Council of Pendleton for K-12 youth summer programming.
• $15,000 to Impact Pendleton for marketing, background checks and other operating expenses to support the Impact Mentoring Program for children grades 3-12..
• $15,000 to Cub House, Ukiah, for staff wages, materials, and play equipment summer youth development programming for children K-12.
• $15,000 to the Oregon East Symphony, Pendleton, for K-12 youth summer programming.
• $15,000 to Youth for Christ/Blue Mountain, Hermiston, for K-12 youth summer programming.
And in Morrow County, the Heppner Community Foundation received a $15,160 grant to support summer gardening education programming for children K-12.
Max Williams, president and CEO of the foundation, said in the press release this summer is a critical time to nurture and mentor children in Oregon given the crises during the last year.
