UMATILLA COUNTY — As the state prepares to raise gas taxes another 2 cents in January, some cities already have plans for the increased revenue.
The 4-cent gas tax increase in the Legislature’s 2017 transportation package gave the city of Hermiston an extra $230,000 for street projects in 2019, and the city expects the 2-cent increase on Jan. 1 to add another $120,000 to that amount.
The city of Hermiston hasn’t imposed its own gas tax, but all Oregonians pay 34 cents per gallon in state gas taxes and 18.4 cents per gallon in federal taxes. The state distributes 30% of its gas tax to cities, 20% to counties and 50% to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
City Manager Byron Smith said the city used the additional gas tax funds it received to increase the number of projects it completed, instead of using them to backfill the budget.
“We want to be very strategic about how to invest the increased gas tax revenues, which we knew would be coming our way as a result of the Legislature’s 2017 gas tax increases,” he said in a statement. “That’s why we didn’t simply absorb those funds to pay for business as usual, but we chose to program those dollars for specific capital improvement projects, which have been needed for many years.”
Hermiston also gained additional money for roads through a 33% increase in franchise fees, which the city council passed in 2017. Utilities, such as electric companies and internet providers, pay the franchise fees in exchange for placing their infrastructure in the city’s right-of-way. The increase has raised about $450,000 per year.
The city spent nearly $1.8 million on street upkeep and new projects in 2019. Those projects included overlays on Harper Road, West Highland Avenue and Hermiston Avenue. The city also rebuilt part of Hermiston Avenue, replaced a bridge over an irrigation canal on South First Place, and is in the midst of a project to pave East Theater Lane from Northeast Eighth Street to Northeast 10th.
The Theater Lane project will continue into 2020, and the city is also working on designing a $1.5 million project to realign the three-way intersection between Geer Road, Harper Road and North First Place where they cross the railroad tracks near Theater Sports Park. That project is expected to be complete in 2022.
Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said back in 2017 the city looked at a number of ways to raise revenue for roads, but decided against a local gas tax because so many Hermiston residents buy their gas from cheaper locations along the interstate, outside city limits.
“For Hermiston, it would generate revenue — all taxes generate revenue — but it wouldn’t be as impactful as, say, Pendleton or Stanfield that are right on the freeway,” he said.
They also ruled out a fee added to utility bills, because Hermiston has more than 4,000 people who live outside city limits but inside the city’s urban growth boundary, meaning many of the people who drive on the city’s roads every day wouldn’t pay the fee.
As Pendleton considers new taxes to raise money to fix crumbling streets, it can be easy to draw comparisons between the quality of roads in the two similar-sized Umatilla County cities. But Morgan said it’s not apples to apples — Hermiston experienced growth much later than Pendleton, and roughly one-third of its city streets were built in the past 30 years.
“Hermiston really grew after the point where vehicular travel was already the norm,” he said.
Some of the numbers bear that out.
A February study commissioned by the city of Pendleton found that Pendleton’s road quality was a couple points lower than Hermiston’s on the pavement condition index, although Hermiston’s data only included arterials and collectors, typically a town’s largest and busiest streets.
The Pendleton City Council is planning to make up for the deferred maintenance by implementing a local gas tax, hotel room fee, and an increase to the street utility fee in 2020, although the gas tax will need voter approval before it goes into effect.
The city expects these new taxes and fees will generate more than $1 million in revenue, but Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the state gas tax will still play a role in future street funding.
According to Patterson, Pendleton said the 4% increase equaled an extra $228,170 in revenue from Pendleton. With the city’s state gas tax revenue boosted to $1.2 million, the city budgeted the money for projects throughout the system, including the reconstruction of Southeast Byers Avenue and the Eighth Street Bridge.
The city hopes to add another $1 million through new fees and taxes, but the revenue won’t likely keep up with construction and maintenance costs.
“Our costs continue to go up,” Patterson said.
He added the city plans to use future state tax increases to cover inflationary costs in the future, so that the new road maintenance revenue can continue to improve the health of the overall system.
