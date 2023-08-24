UMATILLA — Canvassers went door to door Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Umatilla to test high-nitrate levels in groundwater and to continue to raise awareness about well water contamination.

The Oregon Department of Human Services and the Oregon Health Authority have partnered with local organizers, as well as the office of Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, to address high-nitrate levels in groundwater in Umatilla and Morrow counties. The door-to-door canvassing continues Aug. 26 in Boardman.

