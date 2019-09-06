SALEM — The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries is seeking volunteers to fill two positions one for coastal Oregon and one that brings the perspectives of one Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes.
The commission is seeking members with knowledge related to and interest in cemeteries, historic preservation, genealogy, cultural and burial practices of ethnic groups found in Oregon, landscaping and native plants, and history.
The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries is comprised of seven citizens and is empowered by the Legislature to develop and maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries in Oregon, make recommendations for funding, obtain grant funding, seek legislative appropriations for historic cemeteries, and assist in the coordination of restoration, renovation and maintenance of historic cemeteries statewide.
The group meets four times per year in changing locations around the state. There may be an occasional additional meeting for extra projects, programs and grant selection. Commissioners are also asked to provide informal meetings in their regions and work on other projects outside of meeting time.
Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to commission coordinator Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685. Please include reasons for wanting to serve on the commission, any relevant skills or knowledge and ideas or goals. Applications must be submitted prior to Oct. 3.
