Two state legislators will meet with members of the public — albeit by video — in a series of video conferences hosted by Blue Mountain Community College and the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce.
Starting on Feb. 6, and the first and third Wednesday of each month from February through June, Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena) and Rep. Greg Barreto (R-Cove) will appear via video from Salem, where they’re in the middle of a Legislative session. The meetings will be open to all, and participants can ask questions or air concerns, and discuss proposed bills with the legislators.
This is the third year BMCC and the chamber have offered these sessions, and according to a press release from the college, Barreto and Hansell are the only legislators in the state to offer a regular video conference with constituents.
“Hundreds of proposed bills cross legislators’ desks over the course of the Legislative Session,” said BMCC Interim President Connie Green in the press release. “These video conferences are so valuable because it gives us the opportunity to let our local legislators know what’s important to us as constituents, and how various proposed bills have an impact on the College.”
