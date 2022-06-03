Background on the avian flu

In Oregon, wild avian flu was first detected in Canada goose goslings at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, then in several red-tailed hawks in May. Detection of the highly pathogenic virus has occurred only in Linn and Lane counties, but the biologists expect it to spread over the next several weeks.

This virus has been documented in more than 100 species of wild birds worldwide since it was first detected in December 2021 in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It was believed to have entered North America in an infected wild seabird or migrating waterfowl.

The virus circulating in Oregon and other parts of the world is very contagious among birds. It can sicken and even kill many species, including chickens, ducks and turkeys. Infected birds can shed avian influenza A viruses in their saliva, nasal secretions and feces. Susceptible species become infected by the virus after it is shed by afflicted birds.

Wild birds typically carrying the virus include waterbirds (such as ducks, geese, swans, gulls and terns), shorebirds (such as sandpipers), pelicans and cormorants. Dabbling ducks (such as mallards, pintails and wigeons) serve as reservoir hosts for avian influenza A viruses, although it often does not cause disease in these species.

The disease also can infect raptors (hawks, eagles) that prey on or consume sick or dead waterfowl. The wild bird species in Oregon most at risk from this strain of virus currently appear to be all waterfowl, shorebirds, eagles and scavenging species, such as crows and turkey vultures.

While very contagious and deadly for some birds, the risk to human health is low, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To see all confirmed cases of avian influenza in wild birds and domestic birds, visit the USDA's website at bit.ly/3zcDDzw.

— Source: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.