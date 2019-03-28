If a nursing home resident has a complaint about their care, a certified long-term care ombudsman can advocate for change on their behalf.
Umatilla County has 16 long-term care facilities, but no certified ombudsmen for residents to turn to. The state hopes to recruit some soon.
Natascha Cronin, a recruitment specialist for the Oregon Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, said her office hopes to schedule training sessions in the area this summer. The volunteer position requires about 48 hours of training before certification, and involves about four hours of volunteer work per week once certified.
"It's really a way to give back," she said.
The experience can also provide volunteers with education about long-term care facilities that could come in useful someday when they or a loved one enters a similar living situation.
Cronin said ombudsmen are assigned to a specific long-term care facility or adult foster home, then set to work getting to know the residents and staff. When a resident has a complaint, the independent ombudsman investigates the source of the problem and advocates for solution.
"It could be something as small as their dinner is always cold or it takes 45 minutes for someone to answer their call light, to as severe as abuse or neglect," she said.
In one example, an ombudsman worked with a facility on changing their menu after the high-carbohydrate options were contributing to a diabetic resident's erratic blood sugar.
The ombudsman is overseen by a deputy from the Oregon Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman who can mentor them and assist with difficult cases.
Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, have reliable transportation and pass a criminal background check. For more information, call 1-800-522-2602 or visit www.oltco.org.
