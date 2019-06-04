SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife adopted temporary rules to allow anglers to use barbed hooks when fishing for salmon, steelhead and trout on the Columbia River.
The change went into effect Saturday. The regulatory agency reported it adopted the rule so Oregon’s fishing regulations will remain concurrent with Washington in the jointly managed Columbia River.
The rule will remain in effect until further notice, according to the announcement from ODFW, or until it expires in late November.
The rule can become permanent only if the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission approves a rule change, which it plans to consider in the future.
The state has required anglers to use barbless hooks when fishing for salmon, steelhead and trout in the Columbia River since 2013. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission in March adopted a recommendation to make the use of barbless hooks voluntary, and Washington Fish and Wildlife implemented the rule to begin June 1.
Rules requiring the use of single-point barbless hooks when fishing for sturgeon in the Columbia River remain in effect for anglers in both states.
