PENDLETON — Oregon State Police have publicly identified the officers involved in a shooting in rural Umatilla County last month.
The officers were Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Post, 33, and Milton-Freewater Police Officer James Farr, 31, police said in a news release issued Thursday.
Post and Farr responded after dispatch received a call at 11:44 p.m. on Feb. 24 for a report of shots fired on Woodrow Street in Umapine. According to the release, they were confronted at the door by Stacy Albert Clark, 45, who was armed. The officers used force during the confrontation, and Clark was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed injuries sustained in the confrontation. He remains in the intensive care unit.
Post started as a reserve deputy with Umatilla County in 2010 and was hired full time in December 2013. Farr became a police officer in 2013 and was hired by Milton-Freewater in April 2015.
Both officers remain on paid administrative leave pursuant to Senate Bill 111 and their respective department policies following the incident.
The major crime team detectives assigned to the case have completed interviews and continue to work to get a complete case to the Umatilla County District Attorney for review.
Neighbors to the Woodrow Street residence where the shooting occurred said they were jolted awake by the sounds of multiple gunshots coming from an automatic weapon. Alan Benz said he heard three separate sets of multiple shots occur about 3-4 minutes apart from one another.
