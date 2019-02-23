WESTON - A Weston man is in jail for manslaughter and more in the wake of a crash that killed a Milton-Freewater woman.
Oregon State Police reported the wreck occurred at approximately 7:02 p.m. Friday on Highway 11 about a mile northwest of Weston when a 2007 Dodge pickup operated by John McKenzie Mattila, 24, collided nearly head-on with with a 2012 Ford Fusion operated by Adelaida Solis Torres, 52.
State police reported Mattila fled the crash before emergency personnel could respond, but troopers later arrested him in Weston on warrants for failure to appear, escape and first-degree theft plus new charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-fun with a fatality, third-degree escape, resisting arrest and manslaughter.
Solis Torres died at the scene. She was an Oregon Department of Human Services employee on the job at the time and driving a state-owned vehicle. Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton gave this statement: "Our sister in public service was taken from us last night, by a selfish and preventable act of impaired driving. Our hearts go out to her family and colleagues at the Department of Human Services."
The East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District also responded and reported the crash closed the highway. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Umatilla County District Attorneys Office also assisted.
