HEPPNER — State Rep. Greg Smith is recovering at home in Heppner from a shoulder injury he suffered while serving in the Oregon Legislature.
In early May, Smith said he was preparing for a trip back to Eastern Oregon when he stepped off a curb and fell on his shoulder, tearing his rotator cuff. Smith said he had been dealing with shoulder pain for years, but the fall was the final straw. Doctors recommended he get shoulder reconstruction surgery, and Smith underwent the knife.
Smith said he took a few days off from the legislative session following the surgery, concerned the pain medication he was taking would affect his performance. He soon returned to his legislative work, but Smith said he was fortunate he had most of that in the can by the time he came back.
“I had it all teed up and ready to go,” he said.
Smith said the initial weeks after the surgery were “extraordinarily painful,” but with the legislative session ending June 27, he’s back home continuing his recovery with six months of physical therapy.
Smith, a Republican, has served in the Oregon House of Representatives since 2001.
