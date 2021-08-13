PENDLETON — The Oregon Health Authority in a weekly report disclosed nine COVID-19 workplace outbreaks, several of which came from facilities that had been previously disclosed but continue to see cases rise.
The state publishes an active outbreak in nursing homes if the facility reports more than three cases, according to the state. The outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case. The local assisted living facilities are:
• Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hermiston, has reported three COVID-19 cases since July 3.
• McKay Creek Estates, Pendleton, has reported 16 COVID-19 cases since July 21. That’s eight more than last week’s report.
In addition, the state publishes a workplace outbreak when five or more cases are reported at a facility with 30 or more workers. Like assisted living facilities, the outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case.
The Oregon Health Authority reported local workplace outbreaks occurred at the following:
• Keystone RV, Pendleton, reported 27 cases between its first reported case on July 28 and its most recent onset case coming July 31. That’s 16 more cases than was reported last week.
• Walmart Distribution Center, Hermiston, reported 21 cases between its first reported case on April 26 and its most recent onset case coming July 30.
• Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton, reported 11 cases between its first reported case on July 12 and its most recent onset case coming Aug. 2. Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the institution is at tier level 3, meaning visitation is paused indefinitely and no public access is permitted.
• Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, reported 11 cases between its first reported case on July 21 and its most recent onset case coming July 27.
• Lamb Weston, Inc., Boardman, reported seven cases between its first reported case on July 18 and its most recent onset case coming Aug. 2.
• Walmart Supercenter, Hermiston, reported five cases on July 30.
• Walmart Supercenter, Pendleton, reported five cases on Aug. 2.
