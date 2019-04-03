PENDLETON — The manslaughter case against Leman Louis Bledsoe of Milton-Freewater remains in a holding pattern pending the court’s determination of his mental state.
Umatilla County Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer received Bledsoe’s psychological evaluation on March 13, according to court records. The 10-page document remains confidential.
Brauer also is weighing a motion from the district attorney’s office to obtain all diagnosis, treatment and assessment records, from chart notes to laboratory test reports, pertaining to Bledsoe. Both matters could come up April 17, during the next status hearing for the case.
The state has accused Bledsoe, 77, of driving drunk through a road construction zone on Aug. 15, 2018, on Highway 11 near Weston and crashing into and killing flagger Tyresa Monaghan.
Bledsoe has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run involving an injured person, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and several counts of recklessly endangering others.
Bledsoe remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, in lieu of $750,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.