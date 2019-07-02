BAKER CITY — The Oregon Department of Justice is conducting a financial audit of the city of Sumpter, following Mayor Greg Lucas’ decision to put three city employees on paid administrative leave.
Baker County District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff said he talked with Sheriff Travis Ash about the situation after Lucas brought the matter to the sheriff’s attention.
Because neither the sheriff’s office nor the district attorney’s office is equipped to review a city’s financial records, Shirtcliff said he reached out to the Department of Justice to conduct the audit.
In an email to the Herald, Lucas wrote: “As Mayor of The City of Sumpter, I have placed the following, Jeff McKinney, Julia McKinney, and LeAnne Woolf on paid administrative leave as a result of an ongoing internal investigation. We have rehired Lee German, our previous lead city maintenance employee to oversee continued operations, Tim Jacobson as his assistant and retained Jeff Wells as our parks attendant. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment further.”
Kristina Edmundson, communications director for the Department of Justice, said agency officials do not comment on pending cases or investigations.
Julie McKinney is the city recorder for Sumpter, population 210, which is about 28 miles west of Baker City. Jeff McKinney, who is her husband, is the city’s public works director.
Woolf, a former Sumpter city councilor, is the city’s assistant city recorder and finance director.
Woolf said in recent interview that Lucas told her on May 14 she was on paid leave. Woolf said the mayor placed the McKinneys on paid leave June 14.
