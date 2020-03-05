PENDLETON — The prosecution called 17 witnesses to testify at the Umatilla County Circuit Court in Pendleton during the third day of the manslaughter trial of John McKenzie Mattila.
Mattila, of Weston, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter, DUII and failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons for allegedly driving drunk and causing the death of Adelaida Solis Torres the evening of Feb. 22, 2019.
After finishing witness testimonies that began Tuesday, the state’s first new witness on Wednesday was Tracy McCarthy.
McCarthy stopped on Highway 11 the night of the incident after she came upon Mattila’s truck spun out in the middle of the road. Mattila was “startled” from just being in a crash she said, but he didn’t appear intoxicated, she said.
After McCarthy left to go call for help, Jerry and Elizabeth Griggs stopped to speak with Mattila and eventually gave him a ride to his parents’ home in Weston. Jerry also said he didn’t see signs of intoxication from Mattila, though Elizabeth testified that she smelled a whiff of alcohol on him as he entered their vehicle but dismissed it when it didn’t become any stronger.
The prosecution later called employees of three different local bars and restaurants who said Mattila consumed alcoholic drinks at their establishments before the crash that day. However, all three employees said they didn’t notice Mattila was intoxicated before leaving.
Before releasing each of them, Umatilla County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Pachico posed one final question.
“In your experience, does alcohol affect different people differently?” he asked.
Each witnesses said it does.
Mattila’s father, John Lee Mattila, was also called to the stand Wednesday and said that his opinion on the case has changed since the night of the crash.
That night, John Lee Mattila told police he thought his son had been drinking prior to the crash. He testified Wednesday that though his son’s face was red and eyes were watery, he now believes he looked this way from hitting his head on the windshield during the crash.
During the testimony, prosecution presented the jury with a Facebook comment made by John Lee Mattila last year, in which he said evidence would ultimately show his son had driven drunk but that Solis Torres had failed to maintain her lane and caused the crash.
“Should I have probably proofread that? Yes,” John Lee Mattila said Wednesday. “But I was pissed off and people were being judgmental.”
Any theory that Solis Torres was driving recklessly when the crash occurred also took a hit from Tygh Campbell’s testimony.
A police report included claims from Campbell that a female driver in a vehicle that matches Solis Torres’ may have illegally passed him over a double line the night of the crash. On Wednesday, he said that he’s gone back to the scene and he was actually passed where the road begins to widen into two lanes.
Campbell also said he’s called police on dangerous drivers in the past, which he didn’t on Feb. 22, 2019, and affirmed he didn’t feel endangered in the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.