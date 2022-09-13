PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up is steeped in history, and for the past 112 years, key moments have tested Round-Up’s faith and others put it at the forefront of rodeo.
The first Pendleton Round-Up in 1910 drew 10,000 people during four days. Now, more than 50,000 people come from all over the world to take in the four-day event.
The Round-Up persevered during the Depression, survived a stadium fire on Aug. 15, 1940, and was shut down for two years during World War II. It always came back bigger and better, and now is one of the top rodeos in the world.
The stadium fire happened during a softball game between the Pendleton Elks and the Sioux City Colored Ghosts. The fire was first reported on the east side of the grandstands. As the fire spread, fans climbed over seats and railings and ran across the infield, escaping through the gates near the bucking chutes on the north side of the grounds.
Not only were the grandstands lost, but so were historic stage coaches, covered wagons, buggies and prairie schooners stored at the grounds.
The south grandstands, with seating for 3,000, were rebuilt in just a few weeks to accommodate that year’s rodeo. The cost was $23,000. That feat would be impossible today.
“Consider the amount of concrete and people it took to make that happen,” Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame President Carl Culham said. “And it’s still standing.”
The wagons also were replaced over time. Some are authentic and some are replicas.
Taking rough stock scoring to a new level
The Pendleton Round-Up was cutting edge in 1957. It had television rights, a record 269 entrants and the purse totaled $39,321 — which would be roughly 10 times that amount today.
It also was the year that a “first” was scored by the Pendleton committee when it announced the score of each bareback, saddle bronc and bull ride within 20 seconds from the end of the ride. This was the first time the system had ever been used at an approved rodeo.
According to a newspaper report from 1957, each judge had a supply of small tabs in his judging notebook. When he put the mark in the book, he would put it on a tab and a runner would take the tabs to rodeo secretary Bonnie Tucker.
Tucker would quickly add the numbers together, then call it up to the announcer.
The result was timed each day and averaged 17 seconds from the time the whistle blew until the score was announced.
The committee was pleased, the results were in newspaper stories, and the crowd loved the new system. Many of the cowboys commented that they were strongly in favor of the new method.
After the success in Pendleton, other rodeos followed suit and the practice has continued since.
“As far as I’m concerned, it goes along with all the other things the Round-Up is famous for,” Culham said. “Along with the grass and the wood chutes.”Not for saleIn the Jan. 22, 1922, edition of the Pendleton Tribune, it was reported that a promoter from New York wanted to stage the Pendleton Round-Up in New York.
Round-Up President Henry W. Collins wrote that the Round-Up was a Pendleton Institution, built up and fostered year by year locally and that nothing could be done to induce the Pendleton people to part with the festival.
”In fact, the Hall of Fame has the minutes of the Round-Up meetings,” Culham said. “There has been more than one offer to buy it or stage it somewhere else.”
It wasn’t always on grass
The Pendleton Round-Up is known for its green infield, but that wasn’t always the case.
The surface at the Round-Up Arena was mostly dirt until the early 1950s when an agreement with the Pendleton School District in 1951 would have turf installed for use in football games. The grass came in 1953.
“They used to play football on a field at Washington Grade School,” Culham said of the Buckaroos. “I went to Washington, and the football field was still there in the 1960s and they would come practice on it.”
Once the Round-Up Grounds started hosting football games, that led to the installation of lights for football games at night.
“One year, they tried a night show for the Round-Up because they had lights,” Culham said. “I think they did it one time, just for one year.”
In 2005, the Round-Up Association spearheaded a project that saw 56,000 square feet of new sod laid in the Round-Up Arena for the Pendleton High School football team.
The association made the decision the previous spring to re-sod the arena to give the football team a better playing surface.
“To my knowledge, that was the first time it had been replaced since 1953,” Culham said.
The grass is routinely torn up during the Round-Up. Yearly maintenance after the Round-Up includes watering and rolling the grass in an attempt to smooth it out for a safer playing surface.
Welcome back, ladies
Women competed at the Pendleton Round-Up in horse racing, bronc busting and trick roping events until 1929, when the accidental death of bronc rider Bonnie McCarroll led to the banning of female contestants.
Since then, Culham said there might have been one or two women in team roping, and there was barrel racing in 1962.
“In the early years, there was men’s barrel racing,” Culham said.
The Round-Up welcomed barrel racers in 2000, and breakaway roping was added as an official event in 2021.
A helping hand
When the pandemic shut down events nationwide in 2020, the Round-Up also came to a halt for the first time since World War II.
With local businesses and charities counting on the week of Round-Up to bolster their coffers, things looked bleak with no visitors coming to town.
“Unique to Pendleton, in 2020 with no rodeo, we created the Let ‘Er Buck Cares Fund,” said Randy Thomas, who recently served on the Round-Up Board of Directors. “They raised $960,000 and gave it away to the local businesses and charities to help make up for money they would have made during the rodeo. In addition, they paid their contractors in full. We paid the vendors an average of what they would have made. The Round-Up didn’t have to do anything. They could have sat back and licked their wounds.”
The act of generosity was similar to what happened during World War II when the Round-Up gave its entire profit one year to the Red Cross.
