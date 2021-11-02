PENDLETON — The last gymnast has tiptoed along the balance beam or flew between the parallel bars at Eastern Oregon Gymnastics Academy.
The private gymnastics training facility in Pendleton closed its doors Friday, Oct. 29. Gary Stanner, who operated the club since August 1987 said at 78 he is retiring, but his love for the sport and the athletes he trained remains vibrant.
Stanner said he felt “kind of sad around the edges” about turning out the lights and rolling up the mats. The closest real gymnast club, he said, is in the Tri-Cities.
Stanner recounted he became involved in gymnastics after earning a Ph.D in anthropology at the University of California, Davis. He took an instructor position at Oregon State University, Corvallis, and there developed an interest in gymnastics and became involved in the sport at OSU.
That would become his life’s work.
He departed OSU for Los Altos, California, where he worked as a coach at Twisters Gymnastics and was one of the last coaches for Pam Bileck, before she competed for the United States national team at the 1984 Summer Olympics and won a silver medal in the team competition.
But working at Twisters did not last long. He said the club was in a tumultuous situation with its husband and wife owners splitting up. And the Bay Area’s pollution, he said, took a toll on his respiratory health.
So he headed to Europe for a few months then recalled the fresh air of Oregon and stayed with a friend in Salem for a month. There he sent out resumes and landed the gymnastics coach job in Pendleton.
He made the trip east to meet the owner and checked out the club.
“I came over here to teach for a week,” Stanner said. “I found out the club was in terrible, desperate shape.”
But by then, he said, it was too late. He loved the club’s athletes and their dedication, and worked a deal to own the club outright in 10 years.
Then Pendleton got into his blood.
“I love this town,” he said. “I love the people in it.”
Since then, Stanner said, the rest of the story is rather historic.
Eastern Oregon Gymnastics Academy has sent teams to perform and compete three times in England and twice each in Switzerland and Hawaii, he said, where one of the club’s athletes won the Aloha Junior Gymfest.
The little gymnastics club that could in Pendleton also played host to international teams, Stanner said, including for a week to the junior Romanian national team, and has hosted half a dozen or so competitions. The club even has produced a pair of gymnastics judges, he said.
The club usually has a team of 12-15 athletes, he said, but the coronavirus pandemic threw up some road blocks, and as of the last week, there were 10 members on the team.
Stanner said his own physical problems make this the time to depart.
“I have to have my right knee replaced,” he said.
One last trip to the mat
Stanner held a closing party Friday evening at the club, 1819 Westgate, with members of the team and previous students and others associated with Eastern Oregon Gymnastics Academy.
Wearing a black T-shirt that read, “If gymnastics were easy they’d call it football,” Stanner invited several generations of the academy’s gymnasts to the party, including Sandra Easley, who was among Stanner’s first students in Pendleton.
“She knows all my secrets and where all the bodies are buried,” he said jokingly.
Stanner’s youngest students came in leotards and took part in one last set of tumbling drills. Watching the students tumble around the mat, Easley pointed to the opposite wall, now covered in mirror.
“I’m pretty sure my skin cells are still on that wall,” she said.
For all the success and renown that Stanner brought to the gym, his former students often remembered some of their biggest wipeouts just as often as they remembered international trips and tournament victories. Stanner recalled the time he donned a motorcycle helmet during practices because one student kept whacking him in the head as she attempted a vault.
But that was all a part of the process in Stanner’s view. Winning was fleeting, he said. The character that was built through gymnastics was far more permanent.
No matter what age they were, students said they found camaraderie and confidence at the Eastern Oregon Gymnastics Academy, building self-esteem and community as they attempted to hurl themselves through the air every week.
Students who aged out of the program came back as coaches, and when they started having children of their own, they provided the next generation of students. His latest coaches, Grace Chay, 17, and Shaelynn Silva, 18, did a few floor exercises after the students wrapped up their drill. They later began wiping away tears as they recalled what the gym meant to them.
Years of trying to defy gravity takes a toll on bones and muscle, a distinct reality felt by Stanner’s early students, including Easley and Tina Zeckman. Zeckman said youth gymnastics has meant arthritis at her current age, but it’s not a tradeoff she regrets.
Stanner said he has no children, but owning the club and coaching its athletes has been a passion.
“Looking back on it,” he said, “it was the best times in my life.”
