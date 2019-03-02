Eastern Oregon's history as a lawless frontier is no secret, but some Helix students spent last year digging into some of the lesser-known stories of the area.
Griswold High School seniors Hannah Christman, Arianna Krol, Drew Nelson and Colton Reynolds took to Prodigal Son Brewery to present the short films they had made based on their research. Nelson and Reynolds shared a film about the Copperfield Affair, a conflict in Baker County where the tiny town of Copperfield refused to enact Prohibition, resulting in the state declaring martial law in the town. Christman and Krol presented a piece on famed Pendleton madam Stella Darby, and her impact on Pendleton's economy and culture.
Nelson said he first heard about the Copperfield Affair when his history teacher, Lorin Kubishta, briefly mentioned it during a lesson. But Nelson wanted to know more about the incident that led to the declaration of martial law in a tiny Eastern Oregon town. He decided to make it the focus of his project.
"Mr. K said, 'You're not going to find any sources,' and we said we would," Nelson said. He and Reynolds found a lot of information through the Baker Heritage Museum, the Oregon Historical Society, and old newspaper articles.
Christman said for all of them, the most difficult part of the project was finding secondary sources, especially on the internet.
"I think both of our groups kind of hit a dead end, and it took looking into local sources like newspapers, or talking to people locally who knew about the subject," she said. "We had very limited secondary sources."
Krol said there was a lot of information they wanted to include, but couldn't.
"We had to condense everything down to 10 minutes," she said.
Reynolds said the projects took them about two months to complete. Two other Helix students who worked individually to create documentaries also went to the national competition.
"A lot of kids don't care about history, but they do care about stories," said Kubishta. "NHD allows them to chose a small slice of history and really dive into it, and see, this is what history is — the story of people just like you."
The students finished their projects last year, and competed in the National History Day. After going through the school-wide and state competitions, the students were selected to go to nationals and give their presentations in College Park, Maryland.
Nelson and Reynolds' project was titled "West is Sending an Army: The Copperfield Affair." When Oregon passed a law in the early 1900s allowing local governments to enact Prohibition independently, Baker County soon did so. But Copperfield, a tiny outpost on the Snake River, ignored the rule, thinking they were too remote for anyone to care. They continued operating almost a dozen saloons and brothels undetected for 10 years, until Governor Oswald West demanded that the town shut down its saloons. When they refused to do so, West sent his secretary, a woman named Fern Hobbs, to Copperfield to get them to comply. She immediately held a meeting and ordered the mayor and all city councilors to resign. When they didn't, martial law was declared in the town, the mayor and all the city councilors were arrested, and all the weapons in the town were collected. Alcohol and gambling equipment were rounded up to be disposed of.
Copperfield's former mayor and councilors filed a suit against the governor, saying their civil rights were violated. The state excused them for violating prohibition law, but said the saloons had to remain closed. The closure of the saloons tanked the town's economy, and it soon became a ghost town. The aggressive approach to prohibition was a preview for the fight many towns across America would see in the coming years.
Christman and Krol's project was "Admired Yet Illegal: The Closing of the Cozy Rooms." It looked at the life of Stella Darby, a well-known madam in Pendleton from the 1920s to the 1960s. Despite several attempts to shut her down and laws banning prostitution, Darby maintained her business in some form or another for 40 years.
Darby became an integral part of the community, supporting many charitable organizations.
According to the documentary, Darby herself hated prostitution, and supported her workers in every way she could, providing an education for them, feeding them and clothing them well, and trying to help them get out of the life they were in.
The film included interviews with locals, including Brooke Armstrong, director of the Pendleton Underground, and longtime Pendleton resident Dorys Grover.
"Stella is part of our history," Grover said at the end of the film. "You can't kill history."
To view the full films, visit Kubishta's classroom website at https://mrkspages.weebly.com/documentary-archive.html.
