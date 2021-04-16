UMATILLA — Story time for Umatilla children now comes with a dose of Vitamin D.
Families were out enjoying the sunshine on Wednesday, April 14, during the grand opening of Umatilla’s StoryWalk. The new installation features metal stands spaced about 200 feet apart along the trail from Hash Park to Kiwanis Park in McNary. Each stand contains a large replica of a page from a children’s picture book, allowing children to read the story while going for a walk.
Sierra Dugan took her three children to the grand opening, and her daughter Elina Dugan, who will turn 4 in a couple of weeks, studied each plaque as they walked.
“She loves outdoors and reading, so this is perfect,” Sierra said.
She said she liked that the trail was wide and paved, making it easy for toddlers to walk on, or to push a stroller along.
“I like that you kind of go at your own pace,” she said.
Amber Dixon, who brought her 3-year-old granddaughter along, watched as she ran up to each page eagerly, waiting for Dixon to read it to her. Dixon said she lives nearby, and will probably visit the new feature often.
The Umatilla Public Library plans to swap out the book on a monthly basis. This month’s book is “I Can Save the Earth” by Alison Inches.
Bella Oloendorff, 10, said she had fun reading the book as she walked, and plans to come back every time there is a new one.
“It taught you how to recycle and turn off the lights,” she said, describing the book.
At the end of the trail, participants were given their choice of free books to choose from, a snack and an opportunity to make a bird feeder out of pine cones, peanut butter and bird seed.
Since “I Can Save the Earth” was shorter than some books that will be featured, the last few plaques featured information about Citizen Science Month, celebrated in April. Citizen science refers to public participation in gathering scientific data, such as precipitation monitoring for the National Weather Service. It encouraged people to download the iNaturalist app, which helps people from all over the world upload photos and information about plant and animal species in their neighborhood.
A Citizen Science grant from the University of Pittsburgh helped fund the StoryWalk project, according to City Finance Director Melissa Ince. Children who participated in the grand opening received free books at the end of the trail, but starting with the next book featured, at the end of each story will be a Q code that people can scan with their smartphone to receive a free physical copy of the book featured that month.
Ince said a few other communities in the area, including Stanfield, recently installed StoryWalks of their own, so libraries will be able to exchange books with each other in addition to adding their own.
To participate in the StoryWalk, start with the first plaque at the entrance of Hash Park, 440 Pendleton Ave. in Umatilla, and follow the trail west to Kiwanis Park.
