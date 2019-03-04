The Hermiston street department’s diligence at the Hermiston Municipal Airport has been a boon for medical transports.
Rolf Leirvik, airport manager, said city staff have worked hard to clear ice and snow off the runway and taxiway during bad weather, allowing Life Flight planes to take off and land.
While most people think of air ambulances as helicopters, Leirvik said small planes can navigate many weather conditions helicopters can’t. Last week, he said, there were two transports that flew seriously injured or ill patients out of the airport when a helicopter wouldn’t have been able to make it.
Without the work of city staff and airport staff, Leirvik said, there wouldn’t have been a place for the airplanes to land or the ambulance to come out to the plane. The ground had to be especially clear between the ambulance and plane for emergency workers to roll the patient’s stretcher smoothly between transports.
“The city put an awful lot of effort in, and we put a lot of effort in,” he said.
