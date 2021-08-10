HERMISTON — With the honk of a horn and a smattering of applause, the Umatilla County Fair Kick-Off Parade returned for 2021.
Veterans led the procession, which commenced rolling a little after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, along Hermiston’s Seventh Street, turning onto Hermiston Avenue, looping around city hall and finishing on First Street and Locust Avenue.
Thousands of attendees from all over the county lined the streets, clapping and cheering as participants passed. Some had come a day early to snag a spot for their folding chairs, and many already lined up downtown Hermiston well in advance of the official start on the other side of town.
After a year and a half of being cooped up inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many paradegoers were ready and excited to be doing things in person again, despite increasing COVID-19 case numbers from the delta variant.
“It’s a bigger turnout this year, I think because of COVID last year,” said Linnea Grotz, who set up a chair outside of her friend Pam’s house right on the parade route. “The energy is awesome.”
All along the route children with plastic bags collected candy thrown out by those going past in a multitude of colors, outfits and rides — from horses and carriages to classic cars and beefy trucks burning rubber.
Sour Patch Kids and Tootsie Rolls dotted the clear blue sky as the local youths hollered and tried to snap up the best sweets. Bouncy balls, beach balls and even a water bottle added to the mix of projectiles chucked out windows.
For some, it was a continuation of a family tradition going back generations. For others, such as Jayden Yeigh and his friends Ryan, Abel and Elvis, the parade was a way to kill some time and enjoy the last two weeks of summer vacation before the school year started.
While they were disappointed the Optimus Prime tractor-trailer didn’t show up this year, they still managed to grab some candy and thought the watermelon they’d been given was the best part.
“It’s been great to get out with people,” said Gary Hall, a Navy veteran who said he and his wife, Roma, have been coming to the parade for about 30 years.
Roma mentioned they had gone to larger parades in Honolulu and San Francisco while Gary had been stationed there, but that she liked Hermiston’s better.
“I like to come and watch the people,” Roma said. “You see the funniest outfits and the funniest hairstyles. It’s just fun to watch the people.”
Fair offers COVID-19 vaccines
Ever since the pandemic canceled last year’s fair, locals have been eager for the upcoming week’s events. And the packed schedule suggests another fun-filled fair.
The fair’s main gates will open to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 11. The Davis Shows Northwest Carnival opens each day at 2 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m. All the while, the 4-H/FFA competition will occur in different areas of the fair, with the grand champion market animal selection announced at the Burns Pavilion at 6 p.m. The livestock exhibition also will occur in the three barns on the northeast end of the fairgrounds. The Farm City Pro Rodeo begins at 7:45 p.m. at the FCPR Arena. And Stone in Love, a Journey tribute band, caps the night with a performance on the Wildhorse Main Stage at 9 p.m.
In addition, attendees can receive free COVID-19 vaccines at two sites in the event center throughout the event. People who receive the vaccine will have their choice to either receive two $10 fair food vouchers or a free carnival wristband. There will also be a COVID-19 testing site at the fairground.
On Aug. 12, the day will begin with a series of swine, cattle, sheep and small animal showmanship competitions in the barns and pavilions. Attendees can see magicians, jugglers and a circus in various places throughout the fair. That night, the rock and roll band Everclear will perform on the Wildhorse Main Stage at 9:00 p.m.
The weeklong festivities will ramp up on Aug. 13 with more 4-H/FFA showings in the Burns Pavilion in the morning and master showmanship competition announced at 6 p.m. A group of Latino musicians will take to Wildhorse Main Stage from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. that night. Those performers include Tierra Cali, Diana Reyes, Alfa 7 and Fortaleza De Tierra Caliente.
The final day of the fair will begin with the youth livestock auction at the Burns Pavilion at 10 a.m., and a cutest baby contest at the Les Schwab stage at that same time. The carnival opens at noon instead of 2 p.m. A Hermiston watermelon seed spitting competition takes place at the Les Schwab Stage at 2 p.m., and at 4:10 p.m., the Steppin’ Country Dance Club from Walla Walla takes the same stage. The Umatilla County Fair concludes with country, blues and rockstar Frankie Ballard at the Wildhorse Mainstage at 9 p.m.
For a more detailed fair schedule, go to www.umatillacountyfair.net/fair-schedule.
— East Oregonian reporter Bryce Dole contributed to this feature.
