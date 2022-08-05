UMATILLA COUNTY — Last week’s summer heat wave wasn’t just hot. The weeklong stretch was one of the hottest periods in Umatilla County history.

Ann Adams, assistant forecaster of the National Weather Service, shared details on the heat, which stayed above 100 degrees for seven days starting July 25 and ending July 31.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.