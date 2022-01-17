HERMISTON — Jesus Rome has lived in Hermiston for 30 years, and he said he has been to every Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace March in the community since it inception in 2000.
Monday, Jan. 17, was no exception. Rome is the treasurer for the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition, which organizes the event each year.
“When I think about MLK and other civil rights leaders, I can’t help but remember and appreciate all the past pioneers that have gone before me and paved the way so I can have the rights and freedoms I have now in this country,” Rome said.
Rome pointed out injustice in Oregon’s past. In 1844, he said, Oregon voted into law the Black Exclusion Act, which essentially made it illegal for any Black families to move into Oregon territory.
“I just can’t imagine being my skin color and growing up in those days and even during the days of the civil rights movement era and experiencing the constant racial trauma and discrimination on daily basis,” he said.
Around 80 people attended the march, which began at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston First United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave., and traveled down Main Street.
Police escorts and a United States flag bearer led the procession. People of varied ages, elders to children, took part. Some people sang "We Shall Overcome," and others held homemade signs depicting King.
Pastor Patty Nance, whose church hosted the event, walked at the back of the march. She said she was glad her church could play a role in the celebration of King. In addition, Nance expressed hope that people would hear the speakers and gain understanding of the state of the world and its need for change.
Kicking off speeches, Father Chuck Barnes, St. John's Episcopal Church pastor, offered a prayer.
Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith spoke next, focusing on King's optimism, his confidence that people could work together for a better world. Smith challenged listeners to be like King. He also said we should take the example of organizations such as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the NAACP, who united in a partnership to further causes of justice and progress.
Prior to the MLK march, Smith expressed modesty at his inclusion.
“I don’t know if I bring anything extra special” to the event, he said, but he had reflected on King and his legacy.
“I think he did a tremendous job in bringing things to our country that needed to be addressed,” he said.
King’s message, especially as it relates to unity, is particularly important and relevant these days, Smith added.
“He was not trying to draw lines between different races or different peoples,” Smith said of King. “He was trying to show that we need to come together.”
Smith in his speech expressed confidence that we, as a nation, can unify, even during a time in which many of us are divided. In a discussion in the week prior to the MLK march, he said he wishes many of our nation’s leaders could express similar messages of togetherness.
Following Smith in his speech, Carol Jefferies, HCAC member, spoke briefly to encourage community. Also, she introduced Jessica Chavez, high school scholarship winner.
Chavez, who plans to become a high school teacher, said King's message is "a guide" as she and others strive for a better world. Peaceful protest, she said, is key, in efforts toward racial equality.
Marlando Jordan of Sozo Church in Kennewick spoke at the event and said King was a man of God, a man of vision, a man of courage and a man of love.
Quoting King, the Kennewick preacher said, "Hate is too great a burden to bear."
Instead, he said, people should choose to love one another. When people follow the path of love, instead of bigotry and hate, they can unite.
Continuing the work in Hermiston
There is a lot of work left to do if we are to move forward together in a just world, according to Rome in a discussion before the event. The Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition, formerly the Black International Awareness Club, is one of the longest existing cultural diversity organizations within the Hermiston and surrounding communities, he said. He added the purpose of the committee is to promote the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to support diversity and equality in the greater Hermiston Oregon community.
“It was started as a grass roots movement in 2000 with community members from all walks of life,” he said, “ — clergy, small business owners, farmers, educators, community advocates and concerned community members that wanted to raise awareness and concern around the need for more diversity and equality within rural Eastern Oregon.”
Specifically, he said he akes to heart the following quote from King: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’”
Rome credited HCAC’s advocacy for encouraging the city of Hermiston to formally recognized MLK Day in 2000. He said he believes his nation, state and local community have made progress toward equality, but “we still have a long way to go for equal rights and equality for all” and he keeps King’s words in mind.
“I truly believe if we take Dr. King’s words to heart and reach out to all our neighbors, and not just to the neighbors that look and talk like us," Rome said, "we are one step closer in seeing Dr. King’s dream come true."
