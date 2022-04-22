HERMISTON — When 11-year-old Marc Martinez goes to school, he is not always able to concentrate on education.
Martinez said he goes to school with a different worry. Like some of his classmates at Sunset Elementary in Hermiston, and other students everywhere else, he said he is greatly concerned with being bullied.
This is an issue of interest at schools, including the Hermiston School District, at which Martinez attends.
Services to address bullying
Dan Greenough is the Hermiston School District’s director of student services. He said he is not certain of how much bullying there is within the district, but there is enough to warrant concern. And the district has "a number of prevention pieces" to address bullying.
For instance, he said, councilors deliver lessons about bullying to students on a monthly basis, and students take surveys so the schools can better understand the their experience and tailor lessons to problem areas.
The Hermiston School District also hired two additional social workers, to its previous one social worker, within the last year to help address bullying and other mental health issues.
"They are a support to students," he said.
The pandemic, and students being kept at home for extended periods, have necessitated this addition, he said.
Greenough said that when there is a report of bullying, school administrators investigate it. Then, he said, there are consequences.
The exact definition of bullying is difficult to pin down, he said, though he added it involves a power dynamic in which one or more people have power over others and are abusive. It can take place in person or over the internet, he said.
Dealing with it becomes complicated, he stated, as it only becomes a school issue when it involves students while at school. Also, he said, it can sometimes be difficult to know if a reported case is actual or perceived, which is why investigations are necessary.
In these cases, schools contact involved parties, including parents, to discuss bullying and how they can move forward more civilly. Sometimes, depending on the severity of the bullying, students are met with consequences, he said.
Resolution is important, Greenough said, because bullying can have terrible effects.
"We want to make sure that students are supported through their educational experience," he said.
Lack of support, Greenough said, can lead to mental health issues.
He also said there have been student deaths at Hermiston schools, but he could not say whether instances involved either suicide or could be tied to bullying.
School counselor sees the affects
Over at Clara Brownell Middle School in the Umatilla School District, school counselor Nayeli Guzman-Madrigal offered her own insights on bullying. She said she speaks to bullied students, as well as the bullies themselves.
"The way that I like to look at bullying is when the instigator seeks to harm, intimidate or coerce someone who they see as a vulnerable victim," she said.
She added she has seen a wide range of bullying. Sometimes, a bully will threaten harm, making students feel fearful. It has a significant mental health effect, she said.
"It affects their self-confidence," she said. "Students, who face bullying, frequently don’t want to come to school. They kind of withdraw from participating in other activities, which students are normally engaged in."
She said Clara Brownell tries to act quickly when there is a report of bullying. Then, she said, a clear message can be sent "that bullying is not accepted at our school."
According to Guzman-Madrigal, potential punishment includes detention, in-school suspension, suspension from school or expulsion.
"It just depends on the severity of the incident," she said.
The case of Marc Martinez
Martinez, who said he is a victim of bullying in Hermiston, said he is otherwise happy. He likes his school, his teachers and his friends. He loves basketball, idolizes NBA star Steph Curry and often practices basketball.
Unfortunately, he said, even his love of basketball is damaged as a result of bullying.
One classmate in particular makes fun of him for being thin and mocking his skills, he said. In addition, he said, Martinez’s bully has roughed him up as they have played against one another.
He said he has reported the bullying to a teacher, who brought to case up to the school administration. His mother, Melissa Strong, has gotten involved, as have other parents and people at the school.
Strong described a cycle. Bullying is reported and addressed. Then, she said, it will stop for a while, while Martinez’s alleged bully moves on to other students. According to Strong, the bully returns after a while to pick on Martinez again, only for the cycle to repeat.
She described this problem as frustrating, a sentiment her son shared.
Martinez said the bullying has gotten worse, as it has begun to involve his sister. In one particularly hurtful instance of bullying, Martinez said, his bully told his sister she is the reason for her parents’ divorce.
Martinez described feeling hopeless about this situation. He said the bullying has gotten to the point he does not even want to talk about it. He does not think anything will change, he said, and his mother said she has similar feelings. The bullying increases mental instability, she said, and she worries for her son.
"The situation with him has been an ongoing thing, and I think it will eventually take a toll on his mentality," she said.
Escalation is another worry for the pair. According to Martinez, his bully is trying to encourage other students to bully him.
"He shouldn’t have to come home from school, crying or upset," Strong said. "And he shouldn’t have to go to school, afraid to be himself. He should be able to focus on other things."
Instead, she added, it is bothering him, affecting his schoolwork and his well-being.
Meanwhile, Martinez said he is trying to keep a positive outlook. He said he thinks of his Golden State Warriors’ hero, Curry, and tries to follow his example.
Curry, too, felt pressure from people who were not very nice to him growing up, Martinez said.
"I’ll try to do that, too," Martinez said.
