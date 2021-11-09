HERMISTON — Caitlin Anderholm was one of several Hermiston High School students who were showing off a wide range of interests and skills at student-led conferences last week. The event, Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 3, was created to “provide more community outreach,” according to a Hermiston School District press release.
The conferences included a career and technical education showcase, club booths and musical performances.
Anderholm, an 18-year-old senior, gave visitors information to the school’s computer-aided design program. She stood next to engineering equipment — the laser engraver and the 3-D printer — and demonstrated how they work.
She said she especially likes making stickers and Christmas ornaments with these machines, but she has made larger projects, too. Through her work at the school’s CAD and construction programs, she is helping to build a house.
This is officially her fourth year in the CAD program, she said, but her experience with it started a few years prior to that. Her sister, who is three years older and an HHS graduate, used to allow Anderholm into the school to see the equipment, she said.
Making things is fun, she said, but she does not expect to use this skill in her career. For her, like her sister, this work is mostly a hobby.
Anderholm is one of four girls, 32 students total, in her CAD class, she said. She added that she is the only girl in her construction class, but it did not bother her.
“I’m usually put in a situation where I’m the only girl,” she said. “I grew up with it, so I guess I’m used to it.”
She added, “I know my stuff,” so she said she believes people do not treat her differently than they do her male classmates. Still, she said, she would like to see more girls in the programs with her. As with her sister, who brought her into this field, she said she hopes to bring other people into it.
Working alongside her, Hannah Melville, 18-year-old senior, said she also is fine with being one of the few female students in her classes.
“It’s a little sad,” she said, shrugging, “but what can you do?”
She first became interested in engineering when she was in middle school. She learned robotics, then, from John Fisher, HHS teacher.
She wants to be a mechanical/aerospace engineer, she said.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old sophomore Kaleb LaBarge was demonstrating virtual reality technology. This equipment, which simulated welding, is used for beginning teaching or for when a student is unprepared to practice with actual welding in the school’s shop.
LaBarge’s history with welding began with his dad, who gave him his earliest lessons. He has helped make a ramp, a smoker trailer and parts for other school projects. This work may help him in his intended career, millwright.
“I like building and working with stuff,” he said.
Tom Spoo, principal, said he was happy to invite parents and students into Hermiston High to see “things they have never seen before.” Some of these things, which are available to his students, are not offered at some colleges, Spoo said.
The principal boasted of his school, discussing the nationally recognized FFA program, welding technology, Hispanic outreach and more. This work was on display at the conference.
He said he believed people in attendance would gain a new respect for the school and its students.
“They’re doing great things,” he said.
