Ava Nash, 20, of Ogden, Utah, left, and Bailey Chamberlain, 21, of Sandy, Utah, content creators of Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, talk Friday, July 14, 2023, about their excitement to capture fans and musicians during the event at the Round-Up Grounds in Pendleton.
Ava Nash, 20, of Ogden, Utah, left, and Bailey Chamberlain, 21, of Sandy, Utah, content creators of Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, talk Friday, July 14, 2023, about their excitement to capture fans and musicians during the event at the Round-Up Grounds in Pendleton.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is getting a boost to its social media.
This year a pair of interns from Utah Tech University is running all of the event's social media accounts. In the dry Pendleton heat, the interns will wander through the crowds snapping pictures and talking with attendees with the goal of capturing the event in real time.
