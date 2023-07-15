PENDLETON — The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is getting a boost to its social media.

This year a pair of interns from Utah Tech University is running all of the event's social media accounts. In the dry Pendleton heat, the interns will wander through the crowds snapping pictures and talking with attendees with the goal of capturing the event in real time.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.