HERMISTON — Hermiston High School staff stopped 62 students for dress code violations on Aug. 29, the first day of classes. Hermiston High seniors Adriana Gutierrez and Piper Snyder have started an online petition to change the code.

“Filled with excitement and joy, students walked into the building, a place where students and staff should feel comfortable, safe and respected but many students were met with disrespect and unwelcoming attitudes,” the petition at change.org states.

