HERMISTON — Hermiston High School staff stopped 62 students for dress code violations on Aug. 29, the first day of classes. Hermiston High seniors Adriana Gutierrez and Piper Snyder have started an online petition to change the code.
“Filled with excitement and joy, students walked into the building, a place where students and staff should feel comfortable, safe and respected but many students were met with disrespect and unwelcoming attitudes,” the petition at change.org states.
Michael Snyder, Piper’s father, is backing his daughter.
“The students were forced to wear T-shirts because they were showing their bellies, necklines and tops,” he said. “The only place that I remember seeing people being forced to change clothes was when I volunteered to work in prison.”
The situation occurred while the East Oregonian was covering the first day of fall term. School staff pulled several students aside. One of them protested and tried to go to the classroom, but she was directed to the administration. She was wearing a top showing a piercing in her midriff.
As of Friday morning, Sept. 9, the petition had more than 2,660 signatures. Piper Snyder plans to address the Hermiston School District Board of Educators at its meeting Sept. 12. Michael Snyder also plans to speak at the public meeting.
“During the three minutes that the public is allowed to speak I’ll make sure that I’ll pass the message that we want the students to learn how to negotiate and be heard, skills that they will carry with them,” he said. “I hope this petition opens a debate about the limits of modesty and personal expression, and exposes hidden agendas.”
According to Michael Snyder, there will be parents and students outside the Hermiston School District boardroom protesting and many people in the community are going to use the time to speak and voice their concerns.
“My wife works for the high school, and this is becoming an issue about the Snyders versus the HSD,” he said. “And it’s way more than that. It’s over 2,000 upset people who have signed the petition.”
School board readies for comments
Hermiston School Board Chair Joshua Goller said in an email that meetings of the board are in accordance with Oregon public meetings laws and open to the public. Further, the meeting will be livestreamed and the recording is available on the district’s YouTube channel, usually by the next day.
“I applaud students who are willing to identify potential issues and engage in advocacy regarding what happens within the schools that are in place to serve our community,” Goller said.
He pointed out he has been in contact with Piper Snyder regarding her petition as she reached out to the board last week.
“She has been invited, along with anyone else she might like to have to attend with her, to provide testimony during the public comment portion of the board meeting on Monday evening,” he said.
He emphasized it is important for board members to hear from both affected students and the administrators who are crafting and implementing the dress code before commenting on such a proposal. He also said building administrators create the dress codes. The board does not have a role in creating building specific dress codes.
“Petitions are occasionally presented, however, this is not routinely done to address issues in the Hermiston School District. That said, regardless of how one might view the current dress code, it is encouraging to see students advocating for themselves on issues that are important to them,” Goller said. “I look forward to hearing from these students on Monday evening.”
Hermiston High School’s response
Hermiston High School has around 1,600 students, and 5,482 students registered for the school year in the district. School officials Aug. 17 on the HHS Facebook page addressed the dress code.
“Responsibility for personal dress and grooming rests primarily with students and their parents,” according to the post. “HHS believes that schools are workplaces and must be treated as such.”
Hermiston High School Principal Tom Spoo on Sept. 7 agreed to answer questions about the situation by email but didn’t reply as of deadline Sept. 9.
Students are not allowed to show cleavage or bellies according to HHS dress code, which also bans wearing hats and hoods, as well as exposing underwear. The ban also covers “clothing or jewelry that is obscene or which promotes drugs, alcohol, gang affiliation or inappropriate products or activities,” according to the Facebook post.
Hermiston High School’s policy states the school will send students home until a conference can be arranged with their parents or guardians if dressing or grooming “disrupts or directly interferes with the learning process of the individual student, other students or the learning climate of the school. The policy that was last updated in 2017.
Adriana Gutierrez posted a comment at Change.org petition saying that on Aug. 31, “Mr. Spoo, the principal, implied that we’re disrespectful and that we are just kids who don’t understand what they’re talking about. How could we not understand our own bodies and clothing? How could we not understand? We understand and recognize that we are being disrespected and shamed. Clothing does not determine how one is treated. We know how we should be treated; with respect and kindness. No girl should feel ashamed for showing a bit of skin.”
Gutierrez and Piper Snyder are proposing to allow students to show their bellies up to 2 inches and show up to 3 inches below their collarbone.
“This is a reasonable proposal as clothes should be allowed to be a form of expression and a way for students to feel confident and comfortable,” Gutierrez wrote. “The chest of students is not their fault. The 3 inch proposal is only an inch longer than the average T-shirt will sit.”
