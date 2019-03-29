Students from Umatilla and Pendleton have stayed busy over Spring Break, volunteering at robotics events and preparing for their own competitions.
The students of Umatilla High School's robotics team are busy handling the pressures of an upcoming competition for the FIRST Robotics district competition in Tacoma next weekend. Small groups of them gathered throughout the week to work on their projects.
Elizabeth Loera was working on a submission for the Entrepreneurship Award, which is like a business plan of how the team operates. Alexander Gutierrez was working on the Chairman's Award, for which he had to create a presentation, a video and an essay about the team's community involvement.
The rest of the team was busy ironing out programming issues with the robot, including looking at the code and reviewing data from previous competitions.
"If things play out well enough, we'll go to Worlds in Houston," said Naomi Wyckoff, the team's programming lead.
Loera and Gutierrez, both seniors, are also members of the city of Umatilla's youth advisory council. Eight students from the high school meet monthly with the city council and the budget committee, and work on community projects. This week, they spent time maintaining trails in some local parks.
While the Umatilla students worked on their projects, some robotics students from Pendleton headed west to help some other students with theirs.
Three students from Pendleton High School were traveling to Lake Oswego to volunteer for a robotics competition there.
Coach Julie Smith said the team is in a league that competes in two competitions a season, and tries to volunteer in at least one more. Though the team did fairly well, Smith said they likely will not qualify for regionals this year.
"We struggled with our first competition," she said. "The design didn't work so well."
But the students will get the chance to work with other teams. At the competition in Lake Oswego, junior Landon Thornburg will be supervising the practice field, where teams go to test their robots as they make changes in between competitions.
Maddie Thomas, a junior, will work as a field resetter — getting the next group of teams out on the field after each match, which is about 2.5 minutes long.
Jim Smith, a freshman, will work as a floater, helping out wherever he is needed.
Thornburg said one of the core premises of robotics is "gracious professionalism." He said volunteering to help other teams allows them to do just that.
"We want to help other teams have as much fun as we do at our event," Thomas said.
