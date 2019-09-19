PENDLETON — In its pitch to do an unmanned aerial systems economic impact study, NEXA Advisors dedicated a significant amount of space praising the Pendleton UAS Range.
With the study now complete, NEXA has quantified that praise.
At a Pendleton City Council meeting Tuesday, a NEXA economist shared its rosy projections for the test range.
Some of the key projections included in the report include:
• Through 2040, NEXA anticipates the UAS range will generate $328.5 million in revenue.
• The range will create an estimated 373 jobs through 2025 and 626 jobs by 2040. These jobs would have an average salary of $53,000 per year.
• All this growth is predicated on the assumption that Pendleton is able to attract $35 million in investment into the UAS range. The investment is expected to be evenly split between public and private sources.
“With the proper strategy, investment, and approach to capturing range customers, (the Pendleton UAS Range) can be a major economic catalyst to the state of Oregon and spark regional development in a way that has never been seen in the area,” the study concludes.
The Pendleton UAS Range received a double dose of good news on Tuesday when the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced its $3 million grant to the test range.
The city had been anticipating the grant for months, but now that it’s official, it can proceed with the new hangars and airport roads the grant will help pay for.
The EDA grant adds to an already considerable amount of public investment directed toward the UAS range.
According to the study, the city has invested $4 million to get the UAS range off the ground while the state has kicked in another $2.4 million.
Additionally, the city is in the midst of developing a $10-12 million UAS industrial park.
Steve Chrisman, Pendleton airport manager and economic development director, said in an interview Wednesday NEXA factored in the city’s investment in the industrial park as a part of the $35 million investment needed for growth.
But when asked whether any of the UAS range’s customers, which include PAE, Airbus, and Yamaha, have committed to privately investing in the test range, Chrisman would only say that there’s “potential.”
He was more assertive on whether there will be more monetary investment from the city on the industrial park.
“The city has made its full investment at the (industrial park),” he said.
Chrisman said the range tracks figures like number of jobs created and economic impact as a part of state loan requirements, but he anticipates the city will continue to track those numbers to see if they line up with NEXA’s projections.
NEXA is also projecting that the top three areas where the Pendleton UAS Range could grow is through “last mile delivery,” drone delivery of packages and meals, “urban air mobility,” unmanned air taxis and cargo carriers like Airbus’ Project Vahana, and manufacturing.
NEXA Advisors is a subsidiary of NEXA Capital Partners, an investment banking firm that finances the aerospace industry. NEXA clients include Airbus, which is also a customer at the Pendleton UAS Range.
After NEXA finished its presentation, the city council was in a celebratory mood.
“We have a goose that’s going to lay the golden egg up there at the unmanned vehicle test range,” Mayor John Turner said.
Despite all the superlatives in its study, NEXA did include a disclaimer at the beginning of the document.
“Any changes in these underlying assumptions relating to economic factors, political environment, market conditions and technological developments, could potentially and significantly impact the findings and conclusions of this economic impact analysis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.