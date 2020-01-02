PENDLETON — To meet current needs and accommodate anticipated growth, the city of Pendleton will need 870 new homes within the next 20 years.
That’s the conclusion reached by the latest city-commissioned study, which also recommends increasing its focus on low-income housing and rent burdens.
The study follows up on similar studies done in 2011 and 2016, which led the Pendleton City Council to adopt a goal of issuing 50 housing permits per year.
Pendleton has mostly met that goal since adopting it in 2017, thanks to new homes at Pendleton Heights and Sunridge Estates, with new apartment complexes at Pendleton Heights and Westgate expected in the coming years.
The new study, conducted by the FCS Group of Lake Oswego, is causing the city’s housing committee to consider new wrinkles.
The most recent draft of the goals includes strategies to develop affordable housing and address severe rent burdens. Some of the suggested policies include subsidizing affordable housing projects, creating a water bill credit for households with severe rental burdens, and identifying public properties for affordable housing.
The 870 housing units the study recommends includes 438 multi-family dwellings and 320 single-family homes.
It also suggests that more than half of the homes built are suited for low, very low, or extremely low incomes.
Turner said the city is still interested in attracting housing developments of all types, but he agreed that the draft goals has a bigger emphasis on affordable housing.
He added the challenge would be trying to find the subsidies to make affordable housing projects happen because they’ve largely disappeared.
There’s also another obstacle for a potential Pendleton housing boom: the lack of buildable land.
While the study calls for hundreds of new multi-family units, more than half of the residential buildable land in the city is low-density.
One of FCS’ suggested policies is to have the city swap properties with land owners who own land available for residential development.
Turner said the city could eventually send the issue to the Pendleton Planning Commission, who could incorporate some of the recommended policies into the city’s comprehensive plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.