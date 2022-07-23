IMG_3531.jpg
A construction crew Wednesday, July 20, 2022, works on curbs and gutters on Southeast Third Street and Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Pendleton city workers and contractors are busy on city streets this summer.

State contractors replaced and removed street lights on Southeast Court Avenue and made sidewalks accessible to wheelchairs in the spring. And city crews have been working on replacing a storm system on Byers Avenue that was from the 1920s.

