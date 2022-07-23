PENDLETON — Pendleton city workers and contractors are busy on city streets this summer.
State contractors replaced and removed street lights on Southeast Court Avenue and made sidewalks accessible to wheelchairs in the spring. And city crews have been working on replacing a storm system on Byers Avenue that was from the 1920s.
“We could do the water pipe replacement with in-house crews,” Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said. “If the project is over $200,000, we have to bid it out. We like to use in-house, because they’re better at working with the public. It’s the old three-legged stool. Speed, quality and cost: you can have only two.”
He also said fiber optics companies are laying cable all over town.
“There have been issues through city rights of way,” he said. “They use multiple subcontractors.”
Pendleton is using different contractors for its street overlay work. American Rock Products, formerly Pioneer Asphalt, is at work repaving now, Patterson reported. For Southeast Byers Avenue, Southwest 10th Street, around the former Pendleton Grain Growers’ building, and Southeast Fourth Street between Emigrant and Dorion avenues, the city is using Humbert Asphalt of Milton-Freewater.
“We haven’t used them for a long time,” he said.
Public Works Superintendent Jeff Brown described an ongoing curb, gutter and street overlay project on Southeast Goodwin Avenue and Southeast Third Street near the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter.
“We’re putting in the curb and gutter on the north side of Goodwin now,” he said. “Then we’ll do most of the south side before paving.”
