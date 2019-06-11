PENDLETON — Break out the iced tea.
The National Weather Service reported area highs this week will reach into the mid- and upper-90s. Forecaster Rob Brooks with the federal agency in Pendleton said the temperatures could tie records.
“Basically, throughout the next few days, we’re going to heat up a little bit,” he said.
The Weather Service’s prediction has the hot weather peaking Thursday, with Pendleton hitting 94 and Hermiston 98. La Grande high up in the Blue Mountains looks to hit 85, he said.
While the temperatures are higher than normal for the time of year, Brooks said warming up like this is not unusual. The climate database for Pendleton, for example, shows June 10 has 24 highs of 82 and above and seven are 90 or higher.
Brooks said the larger concern is staying safe in the heat, and that is the main message the agency is pushing this week. The coolness of spring is coming to an end, and the sudden spike in heat could cause trouble for people who are not prepared. He said people need to make sure to drink wawter, take a break if they feel fatigue and be aware of the dangers from heat.
The Weather Service has developed an array for public service information on heat safety available at www.weather.gov/wrn/summer2019-heat-sm.
The hotter temps also could come with thunderstorms from central Oregon to the mountains in the northeast part of the state.
The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center shows minimal fire potential on Monday and Tuesday for Eastern Oregon. That risk increases Wednesday and Thursday, and lightning strikes would set off blazes that test the response of initial resources.
The National Weather Service and the Northwest Coordination Center show local temperatures and the risk of fire easing off come Friday.
Temperatures are expected to be record-breaking on the west side of the state this week.
According to the National Weather Service, areas near Portland, Eugene and Salem may break max temperature records for this time of year. Those areas are all slated to have temperatures in the 90s mid-next week. Southwest Oregon could see temperatures close to 100 degrees.
