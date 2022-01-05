Supply and demand grew in Hermiston's new housing market

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Building Department approved 139 new housing unit permits in 2021, 14 more than in 2020.
The city touted the numbers in a press release Dec. 28. The total job value for housing and other development permits in 2021 was $105.6 million.
Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said there were 129 site-built homes and 10 manufactured homes. He said the rise in new home construction is evidence of “strong, consistent, sustainable growth” in Hermiston.
That consistency matters, he said. A one-year surge, for example, he said, might indicate “one builder is going hard, but when they finish, we see a drop in activity.”
The development also is spread geographically around the city, he said, and across different builders and developers.
“If one builder goes bankrupt, or one project runs into a major unforeseen cost, the community is able to keep adding housing,” Morgan said.
Pandemic response helps homebuyers
Morgan credited historically low interest rates that have come in response to the coronavirus pandemic for fueling growth, which helped people afford homes.
“Dropping the interest rate on a 30-year mortgage on a $250,000 loan just 1% from 4% to 3% ends up saving the borrower nearly $50,000 in financing costs over the 30-year repayment period,” Morgan said.
“For context on what that means as far as the city’s tools that we have available to assist in housing affordability, one of the common requests that we get is to offer $5,000 incentive for home buyers. If you take that same $250,000 home, and give the borrower $5,000 to go toward a down payment without touching the interest rate, it ends up only saving the borrower a total of about $8,000 over 30 years, compared to the previous example where they save almost $50,000.”
The previous example, Morgan said, contrasts the power of city and national government.
“Simply put, in terms of incentivizing housing and helping with affordability, the city has a pea-shooter compared to the Federal Reserve’s bazooka,” Morgan said.
Still, he added, there are actions a city can take, and Hermiston has. The city county approved reducing minimum lot sizes in development. He said that allowed builders “to fit more homes in to a development, and helps tip the scales on a lot of projects.”
Morgan also said the city council “increased the maximum lot-coverage allowed, which allows builders to fit larger footprint homes on to lots.” This, he said, made a lot of projects more profitable.
In addition, the council rezoned about 40 acres near Diagonal Boulevard from industrial to a mix of residential and commercial.
“Those properties had sat stuck in an undeveloped state for nearly 50 years as industrial land,” Morgan said, “and now, almost immediately, there is a 200-unit manufactured home park actively developing in it, and there continues to be significant interest in developing the remainder of that land.”
The city also built a 1-million-gallon water tower and nearly 2 miles of new water lines in northeast Hermiston through a partnership with Umatilla County to reinvest enterprise zone funding, Morgan said.
“There are active subdivisions under construction right now off of Punkin Center (Road), and off of Theater Lane that are a direct result of that investment,” he said. “So far, those developments have started construction on nearly 100 new homes since 2019.”
Calls for more housing, market-rate rentals
Mike Boylan, principal broker and owner of Boylan Realty, said Hermiston needs more housing.
“We have a shortage, for sure,” he said. “It’s been short for quite a while now.”
He added there has been some improvement lately, as a trickle of houses have entered the market. Still, when they are listed, they sell quickly. For example, he said, he recently put a house on the market and within three weeks there was a cash offer for it.
Boylan said the speed at which houses sell shows the demand for homes and the need for new construction. Morgan agreed with the need, and he said there also is a need to maintain affordability, which has been the city council’s policy since 2017.
“We know that our region continues to add employment, and so we feel that the best way to ensure housing remains affordable is to continue providing adequate supply,” he said.
Hermiston does not need to focus too much on traditional “affordable housing,” Morgan said. Developers in Hermiston can build single family homes all day long because the market demand is there and the prices allow for the turn of a profit. Hermiston’s greatest housing need is market-rate rentals.
That need “serves a very critical role in community-building,” he said, but it is not being filled.
“Specifically, I think about the folks who we are attracting to the community to fill new jobs being created here,” he said. “I’m thinking about nurses, teachers, etc., who are in their 20s, straight out of college. On paper, the single most important metric that most affordable housing programs look at for eligibility is income, and on paper these folks in their 20s have incomes that disqualify them for ‘affordable housing,’ but meanwhile they’re drowning in student loan debt and have negative net worth.”
These people, Morgan said, have incomes that would “otherwise qualify them to make a mortgage payment.” Still, they are a stage of life wherein they cannot buy a home. With only site-built homes for sale and income-restricted rental housing — for which they do not qualify — available, people with new jobs in Hermiston have to live elsewhere. Often, Morgan said, they will move to Kennewick and endure a daily commute.
“Inevitably, that person making the commute will find a significant other in Kennewick, decide that they don’t really like commuting an hour every day, take the first job they can get in Tri-Cities and then make all of their significant life investments there,” Morgan said.
They will buy a home, vehicles and other goods in the Tri-Cities. This means that Hermiston is missing out, Morgan said, on what new people could mean to the town’s economy and to its community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.