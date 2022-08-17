MISSION — A robbery attempt Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Wildhorse Resort & Casino turned into a shootout between the suspect and police that left the suspect and one bystander injured.
The Pendleton School District reported the bystander was one of its staff members.
“There were some PSD staff onsite for a school event,” the district reported on its Facebook page. “Several members of our staff witnessed the incident and one staff member was injured.”
The district did not identify the staff member, and authorities have yet to identify the suspect.
Wildhorse is on the Umatilla Indian Reservation several miles east of Pendleton. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reported the Umatilla Tribal Police Department at 1:04 p.m. responded to a report of a robbery in action at Wildhorse.
Matt Waggoner was one of the people standing by the entrance to the casino on a video call with his son when he saw a police car roar up to the entrance of the food court hundreds of feet away. He said an officer stepped out of the vehicle and began yelling for everyone to get down and put their hands up.
“It was all so sudden,” Waggoner said.
The Athena resident then said he saw the robber emerge from the doors, firing away at the officer. After exchanging gunfire, Waggoner said the gunman appeared to be hit on his right side before crumpling to the ground.
A woman sitting nearby also was injured in the shootout, he said, and he captured about 20 minutes of footage of the shooting and subsequent action on his phone.
Danielle McClelland said she was on her way to an afternoon work retreat when she witnessed the shooting. At the time, she was waiting for her father to pick her up.
“The shooting happened so fast. I couldn’t see much. I heard so many shots,” she said.
There were 13 bullet cartridges in the area behind the officer’s car and at least three bullet cartridges on the gunman's side.
McClelland, who works for the school district, at the scene said she believed the wounded bystander was a coworker.
Along with Waggoner, other bystanders filmed the shooting. Police asked one to stay back to provide evidence. The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he was waiting for a transfer bus to Hermiston for an appointment when the shooting happened. His statement corroborated at least part of Waggoner’s recount.
“(The gunman) came towards the officer shooting,” the man said. “It was surreal to see that and being able to film it. Luckily I had my phone in my hand because I was shaking.”
The man also he posted the video to Facebook.
All three witnesses commented on how quick the violent encounter was and how fast police arrived. Waggoner said three police cars were at the scene in quick order and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police also arrived.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reported approximately 20 police were on site after the shooting, including tribal police and FBI.
Wildhorse in a statement reported ambulances took both the suspect and the bystander to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. CTUIR in an update reported their conditions were unknown.
“We are grateful no one else was physically injured with all that took place,” according to Wildhorse CEO Gary George. “Security personnel and Tribal Police were quick to act and the situation was controlled in a swift manner.”
Wildhorse reported the resort and casino are open but the food court was closed until the investigation is complete.
George also credited Wildhorse staff.
“Wildhorse employees are the best,” he said. “The way the cashiers and everyone handled the situation was exemplary.”
CTUIR reported Umatilla Tribal Police is leading the investigation with the assistance of the FBI and local and state law enforcement agencies.
— East Oregonian news editor Phil Wright contributed to this report.
