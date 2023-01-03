MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater police Thursday, Dec. 29, arrested a 28-year-old man for interfering with police officers' attempts to arrest another person.
Jaime Torres-Flores ended up in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on suspicion of assaulting an officer and interfering with police, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
The other suspect escaped arrest because of Torres-Flores' interference, Boedigheimer said.
Officers were attempting to make an arrest about 3 p.m. when Torres-Flores physically intervened and struck an officer, Boedigheimer said.
According to court documents, the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office on Dec. 30 arraigned Torres-Flores in Pendleton on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, harassment and interfering with a peace officer.
Assaulting a public safety officer is a Class C felony. Torres-Flores’ other charges are misdemeanors. Circuit Court Judge Christohper Brauer set bail at $62,500, according to documents.
The Umatilla County Jail online roster showed Torres-Flores remained custody as of the night of Jan. 3.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.