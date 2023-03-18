PENDLETON — Pendleton police is investigating a 17-year-old Pendleton High School student for possessing and dealing drugs.
Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram in a written statement Friday, March 17, reported school resource officer Lance Zaugg at about 11 a.m. March 16 learned about possible drug dealing at the school.
"In a coordinated effort with the school administration an investigation was initiated," according to Byram.
That led police to identify the student as a suspect who was "in the possession and delivery of controlled substances at the school," according to the press release. Police interviewed the student and with the assistance of Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team detectives obtained a warrant to search the student’s vehicle.
Police during the search seized evidence "consistent with the possession and distribution of controlled substances," Bryam reported, specifically, misdemeanor quantities of possible cocaine, MDMA and Xanax.
"Pendleton School District officials and the Pendleton Police Department are taking appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our children in our schools," according to Byram.
Police are not releasing the suspect's identity because of their status as a juvenile. Bryam also reported the investigation is ongoing and police will not provide more details about it to the public.
