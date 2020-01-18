MILTON-FREEWATER — A suspect in custody for allegedly robbing the First Stop Mart at gunpoint in Milton-Freewater earlier this month had been released from jail less than 24 hours prior to the incident.
Documents filed with the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office reveal Michael James Metcalfe, 19, was arraigned on Thursday for four felony charges, including two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of violating his probation.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan confirmed Saturday that Metcalfe was arrested on Jan. 6 and is suspected of being one of the two men who robbed the Milton-Freewater store on Highway 11 at about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 3.
According to court documents, Metcalfe was previously lodged in the Umatilla County Jail until he was issued an "emergency release due to overpopulation" at 8:12 a.m. on Jan. 2.
Rowan said the jail can typically hold up to 230 inmates, though the capacity can fluctuate depending on whether there are prisoners who are going through a drug or mental health crisis.
When mattresses and temporary housing for inmates starts to run out, Rowan said the jail will evaluate the risk assessments that are performed on each inmate when they are brought in. The assessments, he said, include criminal history, current offenses and factors like whether the inmate has a job or residence to return to.
Inmates are deemed either a low, medium or high risk, Rowan said. Those in the low to medium category are selected for release when necessary.
"It's supposed to be a predictive tool," Rowan said of the risk assessment. "But we can't predict the future. Sometimes the tool can be spot on, and sometimes it can miss out on someone who is just hellbent on wrecking our community."
Metcalfe was previously arrested Dec. 28 on four felony charges, including one count each of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin, possession of a prohibited firearm and violation of probation.
Metcalfe was on probation for a prior felony conviction from when he pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to first-degree theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Metcalfe failed to appear for his scheduled court date the morning of Jan. 3, and Milton-Freewater police arrested him on Jan. 6 for a detention warrant. Metcalfe was listed as a "transient" on the department's media bulletin.
While Rowan said he'd need to pull files to know exactly what prompted the Jan. 2 release, he added it's likely Metcalfe was graded as a low or medium risk.
Metcalfe is being held at the Umatilla County Jail with a bail of $300,000.
As Measure 11 crimes, first-degree robbery carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and six months, while second-degree kidnapping carries a sentence of five years and 10 months.
The second suspect in the First Stop Mart armed robbery remains at large, Rowan said, and the investigation is ongoing.
In the initial release from the sheriff's office on Jan. 3, one suspect was identified as a possibly white male of an unknown age who is 6 feet tall. The employee reported he was wearing blue jeans and his face was covered.
The second suspect was identified as a male of unknown age and race who is 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 in height. The employee reported he was wearing blue jeans, tan work boots, a dark-colored ball cap and black backpack. The suspect’s face was covered with a light blue bandana.
Metcalfe is listed as a white male standing at 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds on the jail roster. Rowan said there are no additional details known about the second suspect at this time.
The robbery was the first of three armed robberies that occurred in the area in recent weeks.
On the early morning of Jan. 6, a paper carrier for the Union-Bulletin was struck in the face and robbed at gunpoint by a suspect covering their face with a blue bandana.
One week later on the morning of Jan. 13, a suspect who was armed and masked stole cash from Sam's Corner Market on Broadway Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
At a city council meeting later that night, the Union-Bulletin reported Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said evidence was beginning to support the theory that the robberies are connected and people were working together to commit them.
In previous emails with the East Oregonian, Boedigheimer declined to comment on the connection between the robberies.
"These are open investigations with progress being made," he wrote. "When the cases have run their courses, I’ll proactively send out appropriate information on my timeline."
