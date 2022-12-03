HERMISTON — A homicide suspect from San Diego is in the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton following his capture in Hermiston.
City News Service, a regional news service covering Southern California, reported Edward Childs, 34, is the suspect in the Nov. 5 killing of Charles Jordan in the East Village neighborhood in San Diego. Police found Jordan’s body with a gunshot wound to the head.
San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki said homicide detectives have investigated the case throughout the past month, including examining surveillance video and attempting to locate witnesses to the shooting.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, contacted Childs at 1430 N. First St., Hermiston. Deputies took him into custody without incident on an outstanding murder arrest warrant and booked him into the jail, according to City News Service.
San Diego Police will work with the San Diego County District’s Attorney’s office and local law enforcement in Eastern Oregon to arrange for Childs’ extradition to San Diego to face murder charges, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
