HERMISTON — A homicide suspect from San Diego is in the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton following his capture in Hermiston.

City News Service, a regional news service covering Southern California, reported Edward Childs, 34, is the suspect in the Nov. 5 killing of Charles Jordan in the East Village neighborhood in San Diego. Police found Jordan’s body with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.