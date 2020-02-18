UMATILLA COUNTY — When Sheena Tarvin got a ticket for not wearing her seat belt in 1998, she had no idea the profound consequences it would have on her life.
“I was only 18 years old, and no one ever told me that if I didn’t pay the ticket right away, they could suspend my license,” she said.
That’s what happened after her fine got sent to collections, however.
At age 42, the Hermiston resident has yet to get her driving privileges back.
Oregonians can get their license suspended or revoked for dozens of reasons. Most of them are driving-related crimes, such as driving while under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run, eluding police or assault with a motor vehicle. People can also get their license suspended for driving unsafely — drivers will have their license suspended for 30 to 90 days if convicted of driving more than 100 miles per hour, for example, or can get their license restricted for having too many crashes and/or tickets within a certain time period.
Some reasons for suspending a driver’s license are based more on finances than driving record, however. Currently, the state can suspend a license indefinitely for failure to pay child support, or for up to 20 years for not paying traffic tickets.
In Tarvin’s case, after the bill got sent to a collections agency, her daughter was born prematurely, and she couldn’t pay the steep hospital bills. Those became the priority for collections, and the months stretched into years without progress paying off her traffic ticket.
As many in her situation do, Tarvin eventually found herself in a position where she felt like she had to drive to work even though she didn’t have a license. And when she did, she got a ticket for driving while suspended, adding to the bill she still hasn’t been able to pay off.
“I’m not trying to make excuses,” she said. “I know I messed up over the years. But this is the timeline.”
After she separated from her husband three years ago, she could no longer depend on him for rides. She has a club foot that doesn’t allow her to walk long distances, and a bus ride to the grocery store and back is a two-hour round trip.
Her story includes homelessness, a drug addiction and jail time. She said her life is back on track now — she’s living in a trailer, done with probation and is coming up on a year sober next March. But all of that was made far more difficult by the fact that she couldn’t drive herself to court dates, drug tests, classes, counseling and other parts of her recovery process.
“All of these things, I have to get there,” she said. “I try every day. I went through treatment, but had it not been for people in the community, there is no way I could have done it.”
The state does allow for hardship permits in some cases, giving people with suspended licenses permission to drive to work, doctors appointments and other essential trips. However, applying for a hardship permit costs $125, and the permits aren’t available for all types of suspensions.
House Bill 4065, introduced during the current legislative session, would prevent situations like Tarvin’s in the future by removing the state’s ability to suspend licenses solely on the basis of unpaid traffic tickets. As currently written, it would not undo current suspensions.
“It’s definitely been a hinderance in my life not to have it,” Tarvin said. “I can’t catch up. I’ve felt like a failure my whole adult life because of it.”
Jason Estle, who works with Hermiston’s homeless and down-and-out at Desert Rose Ministries in Hermiston, said he has seen many cases like Tarvin’s over the years.
“It makes it very difficult to keep a job, because they’re always trying to find a ride,” he said. “... It’s something we see commonly in our ministry, guys struggling to keep a job when they’re on foot. It’s not very convenient.”
He said when people are getting their life back on track, moving beyond a former “lifestyle of irresponsibility,” there’s a fine line between being too soft or too hard on them. However, he said taking someone’s driver’s license can be a real hinderance to taking on other responsibilities.
