Peter Walters, 37, rummages through his vinyl record collection Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. in downtown Pendleton. Walters is the founder of Pendleton Record Swap & Audio Expo, which will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON — Crank up the record player and dust off your vinyl collection, the Pendleton Record Swap & Audio Expo runs Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at the Pendleton Convention Center with after-swap parties at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. and The Vert Auditorium.
Pendleton musician Peter Walters said he has been dreaming up a record exchange for at least six years.
“A long time ago I thought, man it’d be really cool to do a record swap and music festival type thing," he said. "Bring in some artists and DJ’s to play. I wound up talking to folks a few years ago and decided the convention center would be a pretty cool venue for that kind of thing.”
Due to band commitments and later on the coronavirus pandemic, Walters kept the idea on hold until a friend asked him to head to Richland, Washington. for a record store day. Walters agreed, but was skeptical the event would draw a big crowd. Despite his expectations, Walters arrived to find a line of people around the block of the record store holding the event.
“That’s when the gears started turning again, maybe this does have legs," he said. "I started talking to more and more friends and realized a surprising amount of friends of mine were into records, audiophiles and eclectic musical taste.”
Walters began organizing the Pendleton Record Swap & Audio Expo in January through his company Triple Crown Events, and will be hosting more than 20 vendors at the convention center. Vendors from Portland, Seattle, Boise and all over the Pacific Northwest will be in attendance, selling and trading records as well as other products and services, including a local window manufacturer.
“I wanted it to be open to things that aren’t just records," Walters explained. "The nature of record collecting, there are going to be very nice and gracious partners and family dragged to this only slightly against their will. There’s going to be some variety for them.”
Paired with the record exchange, Walters has brought in bands to perform in Pendleton during the event.
“The Friday show will be at the Great Pacific, featuring Maita and Johnny Franco, both from Portland," Walters said. "Franco is originally from Brazil, recently moved to Portland, quickly rising in Portland as a much see show. Maita, her band was signed to the Kill Rock Stars label right in the middle of the pandemic, and she’s since put out a couple of really cool indie rock albums."
The Saturday night lineup is at the Vert, with Lyrics Born, Ural Thomas & The Pain and Charles Woods III at the Vert.
"That’s going to be a really cool and funky show," Walters said.
