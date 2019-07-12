PENDLETON — The Umpqua Research Company announced it purchased Pendleton’s environmental testing facility, Table Rock Analytical Laboratory, with a press release on Monday.
The URC, which is based out of Myrtle Creek, was founded in 1973 and now adds Pendleton to the facilities it already owns in Bend and Central Point.
According to the release, URC provides four primary services: drinking water and environmental analysis, air and water purification engineering, research and development, and material testing for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The Table Rock lab gives URC a presence in northeast Oregon and increases its ability to provide analyses throughout the state. The company hopes to acquire more clients in the Columbia River Gorge and throughout the I-84 corridor.
Beth Read will continue to serve as the lab’s manager under URC’s ownership to help the company “maintain the same personal service clients have come to expect over the last 10 years.”
