HERMISTON — A visionary’s work is never done, according to Hermiston Parks and Recreation and the Hermiston Lions Club.
“I don’t know if we will ever be completed,” Lions Club member Charlie Clupny said. “The playground is a process.”
People from the two organizations are planning new work for Funland Playground, which they refer to as “the jewel of Hermiston.” This work is in the early stages, but they spoke recently of their plan, which they wish to introduce to the public.
“We want to build a tactile map,” Clupny said.
The map, as he described it, would include raised features and a layout of Funland. Located at the playground, it would give blind users a picture of the park they could feel and understand, he said.
Lions Club members were among volunteers who helped build Funland. Also, the Lions donated money and a fountain to the project. The playground remains important to the club, according to Bill Kuhn, Hermiston Lion’s Club president, and Hermiston Lions have been looking for new ways to contribute to Funland.
“As (Funland) neared completion, we saw that maybe the project could be made better for the sight-impaired,” he said.
He added that a tactile map could fill this need; sight-impaired children could gain understanding of the playground by feeling the map. They could, then, play on the actual playground.
Kuhn said his club was interested in pursuing this idea, so they contacted InterMountain Education Service District to gain a better understanding of the maps and how they are used in children’s education. According to Clupny, the district has been helpful in improving accessibility in the playground, as it had made suggestions leading to such things as markers for different levels on the pirate ship.
A tactile map would be another step toward making Funland accessible to a growing number of people, Clupny said.
“I think this is very important,” Hermiston Parks & Recreation Director Brandon Artz said.
He explained it is the aim for his department to make this playground usable for people of all different abilities, not just for able-bodied people.
Funland has features for people with various disabilities, he said. Ramps and bars, for example, allow some children to make better use of the equipment. Also, some equipment was made so it was spacious enough for wheelchairs.
“It should be inviting for anyone and everyone to be able to use,” he said. “(The tactile map) is a fantastic idea, and I am blown away that the Lions Club wants to take this on and get this done. I think it would be a huge asset to the playground. People from all over would come here to use it.”
Artz said it would serve more than visually impaired people, it also would help other children as well. The tactile map would teach empathy, he said; it would be a reminder to others of challenges of blind people. Young people would see this map, feel it and think more deeply about the people for whom the map serves, according to Artz.
The Lions and Hermiston Parks & Rec are on board with this idea, but there still is more work to do. Now, they need to develop their idea and find funding for it.
Clupny said he is reaching out to local businesses for funding. There is no timeline on this project to date, he said, though he said he would like to make it happen as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.