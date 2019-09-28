UMATILLA COUNTY — If an earthquake toppled the homes of 20,000 people tomorrow, Oregon Community Foundation CEO Max Williams suspects those people wouldn’t be left to sleep under a bridge.
Schools and churches would be turned into emergency shelters. FEMA would show up with tents and RVs. Nonprofits would send teams of workers to build new homes.
When thousands of people are made homeless through other circumstances — job loss, addiction, no-cause eviction — it’s a different story.
“People make choices, but that doesn’t negate the fact that they’re people and deserve to be treated humanely,” Williams said.
OCF, a public charity with more than $2 billion in assets, commissioned a study by ECONorthwest earlier this year on the root causes of homelessness in Oregon and recommendations for reducing it.
A housing problem
Casual observers tend to think addiction and mental illness cause most homelessness, because those populations tend to be the most visible. But the EcoNorthwest report cites a national study by economists John Quigley and Steven Raphael that also ties homelessness to housing costs. A 10% increase in rent costs correlates to a 13.6% increase in homelessness, they found.
The report also points to relatively low homeless populations in states with high addiction rates but low housing costs, such as West Virginia.
“There’s a pretty clear relationship with the cost of housing,” Williams said.
While the chronic, “unsheltered” homeless are the most visible, more common are the thousands of Oregonians who end up discretely sleeping in their car, in a garage or on a friend’s couch for a few months at a time after not being able to afford rent.
“The hidden homeless move in and out of homelessness,” Williams said. “They’re always on the edge economically. One bad car repair or medical bill will put them over.”
Scarcity of housing drives up prices and makes it hard to find a vacancy that will fit the renter’s needs. The top two recommendations of the OCF report are increasing housing built at all price points and increasing the availability of affordable housing through vouchers, rent control and other methods.
Umatilla County cities have been focused on the first recommendation, and significant housing projects have been announced in Hermiston, Pendleton, Umatilla and Stanfield over the past couple of years.
Hermiston School District’s liaison for homeless students, Lisa Depew, said a shortage of affordable housing in Hermiston is definitely a factor in displacing some local families. Some might end up living out of a van, while others “double up” in an apartment with another family.
“Affordable housing is a huge component of what some of our families are exposed to,” she said.
Right now the district only has 13 students classified as homeless under the McKinney-Vento Act — much lower than the 80 or so students who were on that list when Depew first took over. She said definitions of homelessness have tightened over time, but whether a student officially meets the definition or not, there are plenty of “wraparound” services available to students in need.
Bryn Browning, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said those services include making sure students have transportation to school and that they have whatever clothing, equipment and other supplies they need to fully participate in the classroom and in extracurricular activities.
The district also provides free breakfast to every student and free lunch to low-income students to make sure all students are having their nutrition needs met. Schools identify students who are going hungry on weekends and send home bags of food put together by the Agape House and local churches.
It’s not just students who have community resources available.
Anyone who is homeless or at risk of being homeless is invited to a Project Community Connect and Veteran Stand Down event Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. It will include free resources, such as hygiene supplies, health screenings, haircuts, veterinary care and information on year-round services.
Chronic homelessness
The most difficult situations for communities to deal with are the chronic, unsheltered homeless — those who have been living on the streets for years. According to ECONorthwest, Oregon, Washington, California and Hawaii together hold more than half of the country’s unsheltered homeless population.
And yet, Williams said, those four states are receiving significantly fewer federal funds for affordable housing than some states on the east side of the country.
“We need to figure out how to better get our share of federal funds,” he said.
According to the report, Oregon represents 1.3% of the total U.S. population, but 5.6% of the country’s chronically homeless who are sleeping outdoors.
Methods for counting homeless residents are imprecise. Annual “point in time” counts rely on volunteers hitting the streets to try to find as many self-reported homeless people as possible, in addition to organizations like warming stations taking a census of those who walk through their doors that month.
In 2018, Umatilla County organizations counted 511 homeless residents, 57% of which were located in Pendleton.
Both Pendleton and Hermiston have warming stations that offer a place to sleep at night during below-freezing weather, but are lacking year-round accommodations.
“There’s no shelter here for the homeless, and that’s a real big need,” said Major DeWayne Hallstad of the Pendleton Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army serves free lunch to homeless residents six days a week. Hallstad said there were 73 people at the meal on Thursday.
He said he was encouraged by attending recent meetings between community partners that were looking at what they could do to expand services.
Dwight Johnson, executive director of Neighbor 2 Neighbor, said he was glad to see Pendleton City Council member Carole Innes take the lead on bringing organizations together to tackle the problem.
“It seems to be a topic of discussion lately, which I think is a good thing,” he said. “It’s been with us for a while, but it seems to be increasing.”
Neighbor 2 Neighbor runs Pendleton’s warming station, and Johnson said last winter they served a record 152 different guests, at an average of 20.4 per night. In 2018 they served 91 different people, with an average of 12.1 guests per night.
He said if the demand grows this winter, they may have to start turning people away.
Johnson said intake questions include how long the person has been homeless and how long they have been in Pendleton. He said an increase in guests last year represented a mixture of people who had just arrived in town and people who had already been living in Pendleton but were recently homeless.
“Most of the time (people new in town) had some Pendleton connection,” he said. “Either a relative lives here, or they used to live here. We do get some transients passing through on their way to somewhere else. I’ve never had someone who said they came here for the services. We’re not the only community doing this.”
The Hermiston Warming Station is also preparing to open this winter, with trainings for volunteers on Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 1, 3, 5 and 6. Desert Rose Ministries, a religious nonprofit, also offers free meals and supplies to the homeless.
In Pendleton, Neighbor 2 Neighbor recently started offering a “day center” on Wednesday afternoons and every other Monday, where homeless residents can take a shower, pick up mail, get a haircut or talk to volunteers from agencies that serve low-income populations.
Umatilla County has a plan of its own on homelessness, put together in 2011 and titled “A Home For Hope: A 10-year plan to end homelessness in Umatilla County.” Many of the report’s suggestions include added support for people facing a transition that puts them at risk of homelessness, such as discharge from jail, being threatened with eviction or facing a mental illness.
Johnson said there are some people who have a true preference for being homeless, but in most cases, this is not where they want to be in life.
“We try very hard, if someone is trying to get out of homelessness, to help them,” he said.
