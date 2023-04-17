PORTLAND— Bobbie Conner, director of Tamastslikt Cultural Institute on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, received one of two 2022 Oregon Governor’s Tourism Awards at the recent Oregon Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
Gov. Tina Kotek presented the awards April 4 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.
Conner, a member of the CTUIR, was the second recipient, according to a press release from Travel Oregon, the state tourism commission.
Conner's ancestry is Umatilla, Cayuse and Nez Perce. She is a community and national leader, museum director, curator, speaker and author. She has worked since 1998 as the director of Tamastslikt, which preserves, protects and promotes the culture of the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla.
Conner has served on boards at the state and local level, including as vice chair of the National Council of the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial Board of Directors and co-chair of its Circle of Tribal Advisors as well as the board of the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial in Oregon. She also served on the boards of the Wallowa Homeland Project and the Oregon Cultural Trust. In addition to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, she serves on the American Alliance of Museums board.
The first recipient, Travel Lane County, hosted Oregon22 in July 2022, welcoming more than 170,000 visitors from across the globe, including almost 2,000 athletes representing more than 200 nations to compete at University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. In addition to the athletes, families, friends and press from around the world were in attendance — many who experienced Oregon for the first time.
Travel Oregon congratulated Travel Lane County and Conner, noting her service on Travel Oregon’s Tribal Tourism Working Group and her advocacy across the state.
Travel Oregon recognized 10 more for their work and service in tourism, including two more from Eastern Oregon.
The Oregon Tourism Rising Star Award went to Jennifer Piper, the executive director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes an individual who is new to the tourism industry — within the last five years — and has shown leadership, commitment and a passion for Oregon’s tourism industry.
In the few years Piper has held this position "she has shown great leadership and a strong commitment and passion for Oregon’s tourism industry," according to Travel Oregon.
Piper is a native of Enterprise and returned to Wallowa County in 2020 to help promote tourism in her home county and help local businesses survive and thrive through the pandemic.
And K'Lynn Lane, executive director of the Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce, received the Oregon Partnership Award. Lane has provided guidance and leadership, expanding the chamber's membership beyond Condon city limits, according to Travel Oregon.
Within the last year, the Condon Chamber of Commerce rebranded to the Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce, serving Gilliam, Wheeler and Sherman counties.
Lane's "passion and enthusiasm for the people and the communities she serves is contagious and is carried forward in her work and through her networks and partnerships with Business Oregon, RDI, The Ford Family Foundation, Oregon Main Street and many more," the press release stated. Lane has been able to leverage these partnerships to maximize the impact on her communities.
